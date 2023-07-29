"ICT is taking World Cup as a joke"- Fans erupt after Axar Patel walked out to bat at number 4 in 2nd India vs West Indies ODI

Team India management continued their experiment spree on the West Indies tour as they sent in Axar Patel to bat at number 4 in the 2nd ODI, on Saturday, at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

West Indies skipper Shai Hope won the toss and opted to bowl first in this contest after losing the previous match. Shubman Gill (34) and Ishan Kishan (55) gave a decent start to the visiting team with a 90-run opening stand.

Both started off watchfully and then found some momentum and started hitting a few boundaries. Kishan continued with the flow and hit his second consecutive half-century of the series. Gill struggled to rotate the strike after the powerplay and eventually perished in the 17th over, failing to clear long off.

Kishan also followed him to the pavilion soon after. Indian team management then sprung a surprise as Axar Patel walked out at the fall of the second wicket. This, with Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Ravindra Jadeja yet to bat.

The move did not work as Axar could score only one run from eight balls before edging Romario Shepherd's short delivery to the wicket-keeper in the 20th over.

Fans expressed divided opinions to Axar Patel's promotion in the batting order. They were perplexed with the team management's tactics and slammed them for not giving clearly defined roles to the players. Here are some of the Twitter reactions:

ᴘʀᴀᴛʜᴍᴇsʜ⁴⁵ @45Fan_Prathmesh Wtf Why Axar Patel at No.4????

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS



#WIvIND And something we have been hoping for in a while, different scenario though. Axar Patel at 4 with two guys who can bowl the ball into him.

ParteekNotPrateek @randomcricfacts In Axar Patel, we have the best number 7/8 batter in world cricket. Team management royally effing with him

Chennai Super Qween 💅 @umpiresfall Sending Axar Patel at 4? I have no idea how this is going to help them figure out the batting line up before the WC at all.

Hirakjyoti Deka @Hirakjy18243954 Why number 4 is testing with axar patel? Be serious please. Why don't you have any clearity? WC coming soon. Be serious with main [email protected]

Ae Jethiya! @Babuchak_jethu

Experimented Sanju at No.3 In 2nd Odi.

Sent Axar Patel ahead of Sky and Hardik.

Rested Main Players like Virat Kohli, Rohit, Shami Siraj in WC year.

Does he know exactly Wtf is Dravid doing ?

#Sackdravid pic.twitter.com/LvZXxob9tX Experimented SKY at No.3 In First ODI.Experimented Sanju at No.3 In 2nd Odi.Sent Axar Patel ahead of Sky and Hardik.Rested Main Players like Virat Kohli, Rohit, Shami Siraj in WC year.Does he know exactly Wtf is Dravid doing ?

N @Vk_is_goat I really feel bad for Ruthraj man( If I am not being biased). He's not Playing even when India Rested 2 Batters. Axar patel is playing in place of a batter but not him lol. Politics exist in team fr.

Vishesh Roy @vroy38 Rahul Dravid has lost it. How come sending Axar Patel at No.4 will give you any answers. If you are playing SKY, send him in at No.4 since you sent him at No.3 last ODI. I am sorry but Dravid is turning out to be a poor coach. Iss tour pe koi jawab nahi milega. #WIvIND

DRP 🇮🇳 @its_DRP Axar Patel at 4 🤣



Team management is playing musical chairs

shashank singh @shashank_singh2

#INDvsWI #WIvIND #WIvsIND #IndianCricket #BCCI pic.twitter.com/NOgU961Cf3 Axar Patel gone for 1...so the move didn't work.. Romario Shepherd gets the wicket... So one more Dravid move backfires ! Are we looking at Axar to bat at no. 4 ?? Why is this team confused always and why can't we define roles !

Yug Atre @Stonerr05

Gill choking on entire WI tour and still playing

Ishan kishan playing from MI quota

Suryakumar Yadav is why even in 15 member squad after last 3-4 series

Ruturaj warming benches for no reason

ICT is taking Worldcup as joke #WIvIND #WorldCup2023 Axar Patel playing at 4Gill choking on entire WI tour and still playingIshan kishan playing from MI quotaSuryakumar Yadav is why even in 15 member squad after last 3-4 seriesRuturaj warming benches for no reasonICT is taking Worldcup as joke #Sackdravid

Axar Patel and Sanju Samson replaced Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in Indian playing XI for 2nd ODI vs West Indies

Senior players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were rested for the second ODI against West Indies as the team management decided to give them a break. Vice-captain Hardik Pandya took over the reins in Rohit's absence for this contest. Speaking after losing the toss, Hardik said:

"Rohit and Virat have been playing constant cricket. So, we thought they might rest for this game and be fresh for the 3rd ODI. We are making sure the opportunities are given to the guys.

"The way we bowled last game was impressive, tremendous bowling effort to get a team out for under 150, but the way we caught some very good catches, that changed the momentum and made sure they didn't get any rhythm."