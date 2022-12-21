Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali recently reacted to teammate Shadab Khan's fantastic diving catch in the ongoing edition of the Big Bash League (BBL 2022-23). Shadab is currently plying his trade with the Hobart Hurricanes.

The all-rounder contributed with a fantastic diving catch off his own bowling during the team's fixture against the Perth Scorchers on Monday, December 19, to dismiss Aaron Hardie. The incident took place in the penultimate over of the run chase.

Taking to his Twitter account on Tuesday, December 20, Ali shared a picture of himself taking a similar catch off his own bowling. He tagged Shadab in the post, asking him to take a look at his exploits. He wrote:

"@76Shadabkhan idhr bi check kr zara apny dost ko! (Take a look at your friend)."

In his response, Shadab cheekily took credit for Hasan's wonderful catch, suggesting that the fast bowler was able to take the catch because of being in his company. He replied:

"Mere saath raho gai tou yeh tou ho ga. (Such things would happen when you stay with me)."

Notably, Shadab has picked up two wickets from as many games in the BBL 2022-23 so far, along with scoring 29 runs. Ali, on the other hand, is currently taking part in the Pakistan Cup 2022-23, the country's 50-over domestic competition.

Hasan Ali returns to Pakistan's Test team for upcoming home series against New Zealand

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced a 16-member squad for their forthcoming two-match home Test series against New Zealand on Wednesday, December 21.

Hasan Ali, who did not feature in the recently concluded England Test series, has been added to the squad for the red-ball fixtures against New Zealand. He has replaced Mohammad Ali in the team, who made his debut in the Test series opener against England.

Kamran Ghulam has been named in place of Azhar Ali, who recently announced his retirement from Test cricket. The first Test is set to be played at the National Stadium in Karachi from December 26.

Pakistan squad for New Zealand Test series

Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, and Zahid Mehmood.

Poll : 0 votes