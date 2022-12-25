"Idli and Sambhar is always a good combo" - Fans thank Ravichandran Ashwin & Shreyas Iyer for saving India from embarrassing loss

An incredible partnership between Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer helped India avoid a major scare and complete a 2-0 whitewash over Bangladesh on Sunday, December 25. The visitors won a nail-biting encounter by three wickets in Mirpur.
Chasing 145 to win, the match seemed to have escaped the visitors' grasp after they were in a precarious situation at 74/7. However, Ashwin and Iyer added 71 crucial runs for the eighth wicket and ensured that India ended the year 2022 on a high.
Fans on Twitter hailed Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer for their Houdini act as their miraculous unbeaten partnership got India over the line. However, some fans also hoped the win shouldn't overshadow the management's poor decision-making and some of their batters being exposed by spin.
One of them wrote in reference to the states that Ashwin (Tamil Nadu) and Iyer (Karnataka) hail from:
"Idli and Sambhar is always a good combo"
Here are some of the reactions:
Mominul Haque dropping Ravichandran Ashwin proved to be the turning point
India seemed to have learned from their mistakes from Day 3 as they showed positive intent and tried to score quick runs. Jaydev Unadkat smashed a delivery from Mehidy Hasan into the stands in the very first over on Day 4.
However, Bangladesh picked up three quick wickets, with Mehidy dismissing Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel to complete an incredible five-wicket haul. Only one result seemed to be on the cards at that point and that was a win for the hosts.
Mehidy could have easily got more wickets, but luck favored Ravichandran Ashwin as Mominul Haq dropped a regulation chance at short leg. Ashwin had scored just one run at that point and India could have been 80/8.
The Tamil Nadu batter capitalized on the reprive as he and Iyer showed the other batters how to apply themselves on such a pitch. The duo also took some calculated risks and got India over the line. Iyer remained unbeaten on 29 while Ashwin, who took more initiative towards the end, was not out on 42.
This win has boosted India's chances of making it into the World Test Championship final.
