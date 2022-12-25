"Idli and Sambhar is always a good combo" - Fans thank Ravichandran Ashwin & Shreyas Iyer for saving India from embarrassing loss

An incredible partnership between Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer helped India avoid a major scare and complete a 2-0 whitewash over Bangladesh on Sunday, December 25. The visitors won a nail-biting encounter by three wickets in Mirpur.

Chasing 145 to win, the match seemed to have escaped the visitors' grasp after they were in a precarious situation at 74/7. However, Ashwin and Iyer added 71 crucial runs for the eighth wicket and ensured that India ended the year 2022 on a high.

Fans on Twitter hailed Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer for their Houdini act as their miraculous unbeaten partnership got India over the line. However, some fans also hoped the win shouldn't overshadow the management's poor decision-making and some of their batters being exposed by spin.

One of them wrote in reference to the states that Ashwin (Tamil Nadu) and Iyer (Karnataka) hail from:

"Idli and Sambhar is always a good combo"

Here are some of the reactions:

Akshat Satwik @AkshatMCFC_47 Idli and Sambhar is always a good combo Idli and Sambhar is always a good combo

Dodda Ganesh | ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ @doddaganesha #CricketTwitter More than celebrating this test win the men who call the shots need to scrutinise how and why India got into the hole, chasing a modest total. This win shouldn’t vindicate the men who’re at the helm of the team affairs #DoddaMathu More than celebrating this test win the men who call the shots need to scrutinise how and why India got into the hole, chasing a modest total. This win shouldn’t vindicate the men who’re at the helm of the team affairs #DoddaMathu #CricketTwitter

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan Ashwin as a test all rounder is like Gold Ashwin as a test all rounder is like Gold 👏

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Shreyas Iyer in Test cricket:



- 105 (171).

- 65 (125).

- 18 (41).

- 14 (8).

- 27 (48).

- 92 (98).

- 67 (87).

- 15 (11).

- 19 (26).

- 86 (192).

- 87 (105).

- 29* (46).



- 624 runs at an average of 56.72, a dream start by Iyer in Test cricket! Shreyas Iyer in Test cricket:- 105 (171).- 65 (125).- 18 (41).- 14 (8).- 27 (48).- 92 (98).- 67 (87).- 15 (11).- 19 (26).- 86 (192).- 87 (105).- 29* (46).- 624 runs at an average of 56.72, a dream start by Iyer in Test cricket! https://t.co/zlLwh8k0JP

Biraj Raha (Ved) @TheDravid_Fan KL and Rahul Dravid should thank all their lives to Ashwin and Shreyas for saving their respective jobs. KL and Rahul Dravid should thank all their lives to Ashwin and Shreyas for saving their respective jobs.

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag The scientist did it. Somehow got this one. Brilliant innings from Ashwin and wonderful partnership with Shreyas Iyer. The scientist did it. Somehow got this one. Brilliant innings from Ashwin and wonderful partnership with Shreyas Iyer. https://t.co/TGBn29M7Cg

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 🏽 Well played to Bangladesh too, gave India proper scare! These knocks of 42*, 29*, and 34 by @ashwinravi99 @ShreyasIyer15 , and @akshar2026 might be small in number, but they're huge in stature! Congratulations India on winning the series🏽 Well played to Bangladesh too, gave India proper scare! #BANvIND These knocks of 42*, 29*, and 34 by @ashwinravi99, @ShreyasIyer15, and @akshar2026 might be small in number, but they're huge in stature! Congratulations India on winning the series 👏🏽 Well played to Bangladesh too, gave India proper scare! #BANvIND https://t.co/x30h7WUliW

CricRoyale @cricroyale

Really happy , Merry Christmas



Some relief ( 24 points this series) of what was a total disaster year for Indian Cricket.

Introspection, CLEAN up of system a MANDATE. Temperament IYER and our Test MVP Ash saved ICT, “real” fans from embarrassment for ages.Really happy, Merry ChristmasSome relief ( 24 points this series) of what was a total disaster year for Indian Cricket.Introspection, CLEAN up of system a MANDATE. Temperament IYER and our Test MVP Ash saved ICT, “real” fans from embarrassment for ages.Really happy 😊 ❤️, Merry Christmas 🎄🎁 Some relief ( 24 points this series) of what was a total disaster year for Indian Cricket.Introspection, CLEAN up of system a MANDATE.

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns People hype GIll and others on this platform but Shreyas Iyer is the one who performed when it mattered. People hype GIll and others on this platform but Shreyas Iyer is the one who performed when it mattered.

Biraj Raha (Ved) @TheDravid_Fan Ashwin man you're irreplaceable. We don't respect/value your contribution enough in this format just because you're not an Aussie or English player. Thank you for today. @ashwinravi99 Ashwin man you're irreplaceable. We don't respect/value your contribution enough in this format just because you're not an Aussie or English player. Thank you for today. @ashwinravi99

Mrityunjay Mishra @hellomjmishra

"Is match me Jaan Virat Ne hi Daali Hai"

Bounce Back Guys Big Series Coming Back

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

#ViratKohli

#INDvsBAN

#CricketTwitter Iyer Ashwin Anna Saved these Guys. Dravid ,KL rahul ,Vikram Rathore Should to take them For Dinner ,everyone combine take Virat for dinner as well"Is match me Jaan Virat Ne hi Daali Hai"Bounce Back Guys Big Series Coming Back🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Iyer Ashwin Anna Saved these Guys. Dravid ,KL rahul ,Vikram Rathore Should to take them For Dinner ,everyone combine take Virat for dinner as well"Is match me Jaan Virat Ne hi Daali Hai"Bounce Back Guys Big Series Coming Back🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣#ViratKohli #INDvsBAN #CricketTwitter https://t.co/ywAna8e5Vi

Sumit Gupta ||RO45×VK18|| @cricsumit24

What level of mental strength this guy possess.

Too good! ASHWIN YOU FREAKING CHAMPION!What level of mental strength this guy possess.Too good! ASHWIN YOU FREAKING CHAMPION!What level of mental strength this guy possess.Too good!💪🔥

Aman🇮🇳❤️➐ @Hitmannn13 legend easily comes in Top 5 greatest indian test players Ashwinlegend easily comes in Top 5 greatest indian test players Ashwin ❤️🔥 legend easily comes in Top 5 greatest indian test players

Aman | IPL KID | @Wierdotweets Mr. Consistent Shreyas Iyer 🫡🫡🫡

What a Player he is and Now its time to even stop doubting his capabilities

He is soon gonna become India's Favourite Player 🤞🤞 Mr. Consistent Shreyas Iyer 🫡🫡🫡What a Player he is and Now its time to even stop doubting his capabilities He is soon gonna become India's Favourite Player 🤞🤞

Brave Joker (perry's version) @Jokeresque_ This is India's 5th successful 4th innings chase in Asia since 2015, has to be the trickiest one pulled off. First one under Dravid. This is India's 5th successful 4th innings chase in Asia since 2015, has to be the trickiest one pulled off. First one under Dravid.

Mominul Haque dropping Ravichandran Ashwin proved to be the turning point

India seemed to have learned from their mistakes from Day 3 as they showed positive intent and tried to score quick runs. Jaydev Unadkat smashed a delivery from Mehidy Hasan into the stands in the very first over on Day 4.

However, Bangladesh picked up three quick wickets, with Mehidy dismissing Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel to complete an incredible five-wicket haul. Only one result seemed to be on the cards at that point and that was a win for the hosts.

Mehidy could have easily got more wickets, but luck favored Ravichandran Ashwin as Mominul Haq dropped a regulation chance at short leg. Ashwin had scored just one run at that point and India could have been 80/8.

The Tamil Nadu batter capitalized on the reprive as he and Iyer showed the other batters how to apply themselves on such a pitch. The duo also took some calculated risks and got India over the line. Iyer remained unbeaten on 29 while Ashwin, who took more initiative towards the end, was not out on 42.

This win has boosted India's chances of making it into the World Test Championship final.

Get IPL 2023 Auction Live Updates on Sportskeeda. Follow us for all the latest IPL Updates & News

Poll : 0 votes