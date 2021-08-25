"If there is acceptance for what Pujara does from the change room then it takes huge pressure off his shoulders" - Sanjay Bangar 

Former India all-rounder Sanjay Bangar spoke about the importance of Cheteshwar Pujara in the current Indian team setup. The resolute batsman has garnered criticism of late over his poor form and style of play.

Following a string of poor outings starting with England's tour of India earlier this year, Pujara headed into the ongoing series under tremendous pressure. He succumbed early in the first innings of both Test matches, but played a crucial role later on in the Lord's Test along with Ajinkya Rahane.

Bangar believes that approval and confidence from the personnel in the changing room plays a huge role. He also brought up Pujara's gritty half-century from the famous Johannesburg win in 2018, where he played out 51 deliveries to get off the mark. Speaking on Brad Hogg's YouTube channel, Bangar said:

'We all know what sort of a game plan he has and his main priority is to tire the bowlers out. For somebody like a Pujara, if there is acceptance for what he does from the change room, then it takes a huge pressure off his shoulders because he knows that okay, I can start slow, my strike rate can be a bit slower, maybe at certain times the non-striker might have to have long periods of inactivity, but if the team is okay with it, it gives a great sort of a comfort,'

Prior to the start of the series, there was talk of Virat Kohli potentially taking the Number 3 slot with either KL Rahul or Hanuma Vihari filling the Number 4 position in the batting line-up.

Pujara is an invaluable asset to the team: Sanjay Bangar

Brad Hogg admitted that Pujara is still India's most important batsman in the batting unit despite his poor form. Bangar agreed with the Australian and spoke about all of his contributions to India's overseas triumphs since his arrival. Bangar added:

'Without a doubt, you think of all the major triumphs that we've had as an Indian team overseas. I have a feeling that Pujara's contribution, whether they are taken positively or negatively, always hinges on the outcome of the result but his value to the team is immense and he's an invaluable asset to the team,'

India currently hold a 1-0 lead in the series against England, courtesy of their win at Lord's. They will take the field today to face England in the third Test at Headingley, Leeds.

