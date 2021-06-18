"If not Ageas Bowl, you can watch Team India play at Bristol" - WV Raman's appeal after rain plays spoilsport in WTC final

WV Raman has advised cricket-hungry fans to switch to the India Women vs England Women Test match to catch some cricketing action. The former India Women coach’s comments came after the first session of the much-awaited India vs New Zealand World Test Championship final got washed out due to rain.

He put out the tweet on Friday afternoon, previewing Day 3 of the India Women vs England Women game while also backing Harmanpreet Kaur to make a mark.

If not Ageas Bowl, you can watch #TeamIndia play at Bristol in the #ENGWvINDW test, which is interestingly poised. @ImHarmanpreet might play a blinder to delight the fans and also dispel the gloom of the #WTCFinal getting rained off.. — WV Raman (@wvraman) June 18, 2021

The men’s and women’s teams were set to play simultaneously across different venues in England on Friday.

However, with rain playing spoilsport, Day 1 of the India vs New Zealand WTC final will feature a delayed start. The India Women vs England Women clash will face no such problems, with the game beginning at 3:30 PM IST at the County Ground in Bristol.

Discussing the scenario, WV Raman suggested that cricket fans could watch the women’s game, as it will help them dispel the gloom of the WTC final being delayed due to rain. The coach also expressed his excitement before Day 3 of the India Women vs England Women Test, hoping for a Harmanpreet Kaur masterclass.

India Women vs England Women game is delicately poised

It is honours even after two days of riveting action in Bristol. Both India Women and England Women have had their moments in an enthralling match.

At the start of Day 3, it is India who will come out to bat with the scoreboard reading 187/5. After a stunning 167-run opening partnership between Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana, India Women lost five wickets for just 20 runs in the final hour of play on Day 2.

England Women will have their tails up ahead of Day 3, as India Women currently trail the hosts by 209 runs. Although some showers are expected in Bristol too, fans are much more likely to catch cricketing action during the women’s game than the World Test Championship final.

