If there's anybody that can challenge Australia or England, it's the Indian team: WV Raman

Former head coach of the Indian women's cricket team WV Raman believes none of the other nations can trouble Australia women or England women like the Women in Blue can.

Earlier this year, India women toured England and impressed fans with their performances. Although the visitors could not win any of the series, their performance in overseas conditions was satisfactory.

Next month, India women will lock horns with the Australian women's team in an away series. Offering his views on the Women in Blue during an online media interaction organized by Sony, WV Raman said:

"I'll tell you what. if there's anybody that can challenge the Aussies or the English girls, it's our girls. I can't see any other team doing that."

We'll have to see how the Indian women's cricket team counters the Aussies: WV Raman

WV Raman feels swing and seam could trouble India women in the pink-ball Test

WV Raman also spoke about the Indian women's cricket team's upcoming Australian tour and listed the factors that could impact India's chances.

He feels the fact that the squad have not played a day-night Test match before could hurt them. He also mentioned how the Australian women's team prefers showing more aggression on the field unlike the English team.

"One is the novelty factor because they have not played a Test match with a pink ball. That I think is the novelty factor, and they don't know what to expect in terms of the seam movement or the swing that the pink ball does provide to the bowlers. So, that will be different.

"The other thing is that the Australians are a little bit more aggressive than the English girls are, and they do have quick bowlers who can bowl at 125-130 kmph. So, that is going to be a challenge, and there will be extra bounce. We'll have to see how the Indian team counters," WV Raman said.

The Indian women's cricket team's Australian tour will begin on September 21 with an ODI series. It will be exciting to see how the Women in Blue perform.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar