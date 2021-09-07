Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan wants India to make calls on their team combination based on the conditions. The pacer indirectly pointed to the out-of-form Ajinkya Rahane, suggesting he might be the only change for the last Test at Manchester.

The Indian team management gave quite a long rope to Ajinkya Rahane and he did score a half-century at Lord's. However, he hasn't been contributing consistently and Zaheer Khan feels tough calls will need to be taken.

Speaking in a video on Cricbuzz, Zaheer Khan explained how India also need to manage the workload of their bowlers.

"I can see only one change in batting. But in bowling you also need to check the workload of the bowlers. You will also need to take the form-based decisions and look at the conditions. Now you cannot lose the series so what is needed to win the series, accordingly you need to change. If bowlers can be changed, then why not batsmen?" Zaheer Khan asked.

The bench strength of India is amazing: Zaheer Khan

India were without two of their premier bowlers in Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin for the fourth Test. However, Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur ensured India didn't feel their absence.

Zaheer Khan has been amazed by the bench strength of the Indian team and believes the self-belief of this team is what is turning them into world-beaters.

"This team has lots of potential and able players coz of which this team is able to flourish and achieve greater heights day by day. The bench strength is amazing. The parameters and goals set are very high," Zaheer Khan said.

The final Test between England and India will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester from September 10-14.

