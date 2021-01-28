Wasim Jaffer's reply on Twitter has everyone puzzled

Wasim Jaffer’s Twitter wit just keeps getting better and better. India are set to face England in a four-match Test series, and the former batsman was asked for his views on the same.

A Twitter user asked Wasim Jaffer how Team India should play the English spinners. In his inimitable style, the 42-year-old's reply was cryptic. All he wrote was:

“02:00"

Wasim Jaffer's reply left Twitter completely puzzled, akin to a tail-ender facing a deadly fast bowler.

Twitter reactions to Wasim Jaffer’s mysterious reply

Here is how Twitter tried to decipher Wasim Jaffer's cryptic reply:

Play two spinners ? Kuldeep & Chahal ? — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) January 27, 2021

I think so means to say .

On the six balls in the over

First ball. - 0

Second ball. - 2

Third ball. - 0

Fourth ball. -0

Fifth ball. - 0

Sixth ball. -0

2 runs per over without a wicket.

Isbt it @WasimJaffer14

Correct me of I am wrong — INDIAN CRICKET TEAM (@INDIANCRIKET_18) January 27, 2021

Steping out and Cover drive ....? — Kumar shabd (@kumarshabd3) January 27, 2021

God know what he means. pic.twitter.com/nM7eZFZIAw — shailesh (@zestfulshail) January 27, 2021

ye coding ki vjahaa se he Maxwell or Neesham bahar ho gaye hain — Saurabh (@saurabh_py) January 27, 2021

Not figured out the answer yet? Well, Wasim Jaffer himself declared the winner. Check below:

We have a winner! Well done 👏😄 https://t.co/EurtI9jU8r — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 27, 2021

When Wasim Jaffer shared Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, and Cheteshwar Pujara's throwback picture

Wasim Jaffer during his playing days

Wasim Jaffer has been a massive hit with his wit on Twitter in recent times. A few days back, he shared a rare throwback picture in which Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, and Cheteshwar Pujara are seen posing for a team picture, much before their India debuts.

The picture, which seems more than a decade old, offers insights into the cricketers’ personalities from their early days.

Ajinkya Rahane (standing, extreme left) is seen making a conscious effort to smile for the camera, while Cheteshwar Pujara (standing, third from left) is studious as ever.

Good old days with the IOC boys. How many players can you name? Guess the year, tournament, and skipper too while you're at it :) #throwback #Memories @IndianOilcl pic.twitter.com/HGSFVPVtYW — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 22, 2021

The mischievous personality of Rohit Sharma (standing, second last from right) comes to the fore even in this old snap, as he looks away from the camera. Wasim Jaffer himself is in the front row (sitting, fourth from left), wearing a pair of stylish shades.

Before retiring from cricket, Wasim Jaffer was a giant on the domestic scene. He is the only player in Ranji Trophy history to cross the 12,000-run mark. The former Indian opener has also scored the most centuries (40) in the tournament. In December 2019, he became the first cricketer to play 150 Ranji Trophy matches.

At the international level, Wasim Jaffer scored 1944 runs in 31 Tests at an average of 34.1, with five hundreds and 11 fifties to his name.