"If we can get out with a draw, it will be great" - When Brendon McCullum backed New Zealand to bat out Day 5 chasing 617 in NZ vs IND 2009 Test

England head coach Brendon McCullum has revolutionized Test cricket with the notion of always playing for the win, in spite of copping a few losses in the process, thereby nullifying draws altogether. The approach has had mixed reviews, but the Ben Stokes-led side have largely remained true to their word, drawing only one match in the Bazball era so far.

England are faced with a massive choice ahead of Day 5 of the second Test against India. Either go for a historic 608-run chase at the expense of the valuable 1-0 series lead, or play out the remaining 90 overs to escape with a draw.

Brendon McCullum was faced with a similar predicament during his playing days with New Zealand, when India posted a mammoth 617-run target with almost two days remaining in the second Test of the 2009 tour in Wellington. The former wicket-keeper batter had then advocated for a draw, hoping that the batters could keep the Indian bowlers at bay, with rain also proving to be a factor.

"You can't pray for rain or you can't expect rain to get you out of the situation. For us, if we wake up next morning to find a big blue overhead, we have got a fight on our hand, and that is what we got to stand up to. We got a partnership going late this afternoon [Ross Taylor and James Franklin]. Hopefully, with a couple of batters still to come, we can get out of this with a draw," McCullum said (via ESPN Cricinfo).

"We've got to believe we can do it. Tomorrow is an opportunity for the guys to stand up and show some character. If we can get out of this match with a draw, it will be great," McCullum added.

New Zealand were spared by the rain on the final day as they played out 94.3 overs to score 281-8, before rain had the final say to deny India a comprehensive win away from home.

"Of course it is" - Brendon McCullum's support staff member Marcus Trescothick on draw being a good result

England assistant coach Marcus Trescothick admitted that the team will be eyeing to draw the second Test if such a situation arises where a guaranteed loss has to be avoided.

The only drawn encounter in the Bazball era came during the fourth Test of the 2023 Ashes, when rain played spoilsport.

"Whenever the situation is changing, of course it is. When you get to the point that you can [only] draw the game, of course," Trescothick said after Stumps on Day 4 (via ESPN Cricinfo).

"We're not stupid enough to [think] that you have to just win or lose. There are three results possible in every game that you play. But we have done some things in our time that are different to what we've done before," the former opener added.

England will resume from their overnight score of 72-3, with Harry Brook and Ollie Pope still unbeaten at the crease.

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

