"If he can play, he will play" - batting coach Vikram Rathour provides crucial update on Jasprit Bumrah's availability

Team India batting coach Vikram Rathour has revealed that pacer Jasprit Bumrah is still not completely out of contention to play at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Rathour stated that the medical team is working with the 27-year-old on his fitness, and a final call on whether Jasprit Bumrah plays or not will be taken on the morning of the fourth Test.

Jasprit Bumrah had sustained an abdominal sprain while fielding during the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

He is a crucial component of Team India's pace attack, being the fourth-highest wicket-taker of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy with 11 wickets to his name.

In the pre-match video conference, Vikram Rathour said that even if Jasprit Bumrah is not fully fit, there is a possibility of him featuring in India's playing XI.

"The medical team is working with (Jasprit) Bumrah, we have to see tomorrow morning whether he is fit to play the fourth Test or not. If he can play, he will play, if he cannot, then he won't," Vikram Rathour said.

The visitors had announced their playing XI for each of the first three Tests one day prior to the start of the game.

However, with Jasprit Bumrah under an injury cloud, Vikram Rathour revealed that the playing XI for the Gabba Test will be announced on matchday itself.

"Our medical staff is looking into it, I would not be in a position to comment on this right now. We would like to give them as much time as possible. It will be tomorrow morning that you will know which eleven takes the field," he added.

Despite Jasprit Bumrah's injury, I don't see any reason why we cannot do well: Vikram Rathour

Vikram Rathour believes a depleted Team India can still compete against the Aussies

Vikaram Rathour has been highly impressed by the way Team India have managed to bounce back in the ongoing series, especially after their humiliating defeat at the Adelaide Oval.

Despite the visitors being all out for just 36, Rathour stressed that the team management had full faith in their players. He believes it was the hard work of the team as a whole that has helped them stay alive and compete against Australia.

"Basically, I think the toughness comes from the preparation, we believe in our players, every member of our team believes in their ability. One innings cannot let the doubts creep in, the team has shown a lot of character and the reason for that is the hard work they have been putting in for a long time," Rathour asserted.

Although Team India could have a second-string pace attack should Jasprit Bumrah not make it in time, Vikram Rathour is of the opinion that whoever makes the XI will deserve to be in it.

He has full faith that the visitors will not be fazed by Australia's dominant record at the Gabba. Rathour said:

"As far as I am concerned, we have the ability, with or without injuries, the eleven that will play would be the best eleven that India could put on the ground, all of them deserve to be there, if they play to their potential, I cannot see any reason, why we cannot do well."

Australia have made just one change to their playing XI, with left-hander Marcus Harris coming in for the injured Will Pucovski.

With both Jasprit Bumrah and Mayank Agarwal doubtful, and other numerous players ruled out, the injury-ravaged India have plenty to ponder upon while selecting their playing XI.

The Aussies will definitely have the psychological advantage as they have been invincible at the Gabba since 1988.