"If that catch would have taken my debut would have been so memorable" - Naseem Shah on Virat Kohli's wicket during Asia Cup 2022

Pakistan's tearaway fast bowler Naseem Shah believes that taking Virat Kohli's wicket in his T20I debut would have made the game memorable for him. The right-arm speedster also underlined that his main aim is to win the 50-over World Cup for Pakistan later this year in India.

The 20-year-old made his T20I debut against India during the 2022 Asia Cup game in Dubai and claimed the wickets of KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav. The youngster had Rahul in the second ball of the innings and would have knocked Kohli over two deliveries later had Fakhar Zaman held on to a tough chance at slip.

Speaking to ARY News, the new-ball bowler recalled how electrifying the crowd was during the game and explained how he set Kohli up. The speedster also underlined that he is keen to play cricket in India, stating:

"Debut that too against India. It was so loud that I was unable to hear what Babar bhai was telling me in my ears. I bowled one in-swinger to Virat Kohli, then an outswinger, the outside edge was dropped. If that catch would have been taken, my debut would have been so memorable.

"My only aim is to play cricket in India. I will go there for cricket and I don’t have any other aim. I just want Pakistan to win the World Cup."

Chasing a tricky 148 in that game, the Men in Blue crossed the line with two balls to spare as Hardik Pandya stayed unbeaten at 33 off 17 deliveries. However, the match is also remembered for Naseem's outstanding figures of 4-0-27-2 amid the cramps he struggled with due to the scorching heat in Dubai.

"India have struggled against the likes of Wahab, Junaid, Amir and Shaheen" - Naseem Shah

Naseem Shah. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Naseem reflected that Indians are not the only players facing issues with left-arm fast bowling, highlighting:

"Left-arm pacers with good inswing will trouble any batsmen of the world. India have struggled against the likes of Wahab, Junaid, Amir and Shaheen. Not only the Indians but batsmen from other countries also had issues against the left-arm quicks."

Pakistan's five-match T20I series against New Zealand was a 2-2 draw. The ODI series will begin on Thursday (April 27) in Rawalpindi.

