"If either of the 2 goes out, Siraj is automatically in the side" - Aakash Chopra on Mohammed Siraj's place in India's Champions Trophy 2025 squad

Former India player Aakash Chopra expects Mohammed Siraj to be included in the Men in Blue's Champions Trophy 2025 squad if either Jasprit Bumrah or Mohammed Shami is ruled out of the tournament. He pointed out that only one of the three specialist seamers named in the squad is currently fit and available.

The upcoming edition of the Champions Trophy will be played in Pakistan and Dubai from February 19 onwards. Arshdeep Singh is the only frontline seamer, apart from Bumrah and Shami, in the 15-member Indian squad picked for the tournament.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener was asked whether Siraj should replace Shami in the Champions Trophy squad if the latter is unfit.

"Forget Mohammed Shami, I don't know anything about Bumrah. Only one pacer is fit and available in the team we have picked. We have no idea about the other two. If either of the two goes out, Siraj is automatically in the side," he replied (9:45).

Chopra added that Siraj should keep himself fully prepared for the tournament.

"Siraj should practice properly, ensure his spikes are clean, and be absolutely ready because I feel he will go to the Champions Trophy. Shami hasn't played a single match thus far and Bumrah might play an ODI. However, we have seen Bumrah being selected and him pulling out many times as he wasn't fully fit and available," he reasoned.

Mohammed Siraj hasn't been picked in the Indian squad for the three-match ODI series against England either. Apart from Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, who is likely to be available only for the final ODI, Harshit Rana has been picked in the 16-member squad.

"I feel Mohammed Siraj will somehow or the other reach the Champions Trophy" - Aakash Chopra

Mohammed Siraj has picked up 71 wickets at an average of 24.04 in 43 ODI innings. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra reckoned that Mohammed Siraj will eventually be included in India's Champions Trophy squad.

"I don't know what is his (Bumrah) and Mohammed Shami's status. Information is not flowing through right now. There are no leaks as well as we used to get inside information earlier. I feel Mohammed Siraj will somehow or the other reach the Champions Trophy. I am happy for him actually," he said (10:30).

The cricketer-turned-commentator was further asked about Mohammed Shami's fitness status.

"I have got no idea whether Shami is fit or not. I hope he is fit but he doesn't look fit. In my opinion, Shami is unavailable for selection at this point in time. At least that was the case in Kolkata and Chennai. You don't pick Shami to play him based on team combination. He is returning after 15 months and there is a place for one more fast bowler in your team," Chopra responded (12:15).

Aakash Chopra acknowledged that Mohammed Shami's absence from India's playing XI in the first two T20Is against England is a bit of a concern. He added that although he is not worried yet, he would be worried if the veteran seamer doesn't play the entire T20I series.

