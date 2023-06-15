"If the evidence is conclusive only then you can overturn the decision" - Ravichandran Ashwin on counter-reviewing a DRS call in TNPL 2023 clash

Ravichandran Ashwin grabbed headlines in his side Dindigul Dragons' TNPL 2023 clash against Ba11sy Trichy in Coimbatore when he counter-reviewed a DRS call by batter R Rajkumar on Wednesday, June 14.

The incident took place on the last ball of the 13th over of Trichy's innings. Ashwin successfully appealed for a caught behind off his bowling before Rajkumar reviewed it upstairs. The TV umpire reckoned there was a clear gap between bat and ball and the spike was off the bat hitting the ground.

Once the decision was reversed, an unhappy Ashwin counter-reviewed the decision and wanted a re-look. His wish was granted but the TV umpire stood by his original call of not out.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, the Dragons skipper reasoned out why he chose to review the call and said:

"When I saw it on the big screen I felt...see DRS is new to this competition. Generally the spike comes a little ahead of the bat even if there's an edge. So that's why if the evidence is conclusive only then you can overturn the decision. Overturning it was...I was not quite happy so that's why I reviewed it again, thinking maybe they will look at from another angle, that's all."

Dindigul Dragons make a winning start to TNPL 2023

Amidst all the drama, the Dragons didn't put a foot wrong as they comprehensively outclassed Ba11sy Trichy by six wickets in their TNPL 2023 opener at the SNR College Ground in Coimbatore.

Opting to bat first, skipper Ganga Sridhar Raju played a defiant knock of 48 off 41 deliveries even as wickets crumbled around him. Rajkumar struck a 22-ball 39 as a collective bowling performance led by Varun Chakravarthy's 3/21 and Ashwin's 2/26 saw Trichy bowled out for 120.

In reply, Shivam Singh blazed away with a 30-ball 46 to set the tone for Dindigul to get to their target without much difficulty. A lusty cameo from Subodh Bhati (19* off 8) added the finishing touches as the Dragons won with 31 deliveries to spare.

This was Ashwin's first game on the park since the IPL 2023 season. He was notably left out of India's XI for the World Test Championship final which they lost to Australia. His non-selection drew severe criticism from all quarters.

