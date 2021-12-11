"If they are fit, they have to play" - Sir Geoffrey Boycott says England must play James Anderson and Stuart Broad in 2nd Ashes Test

Sir Geoffrey Boycott has said that England must include James Anderson and Stuart Broad in the second Ashes Test in Adelaide following their conspicuous omission in Brisbane. The former England opener highlighted that the pair's exclusion in the second Test would severely dent the visitors' chances of winning the series.

Anderson and Broad, with 1156 cumulative wickets, surprisingly didn't play the Ashes opener in Brisbane, which England lost by nine wickets. The visitors apparently wanted to keep them fresh for the pink-ball Test in Adelaide, but the decision backfired.

Writing in his column for the Telegraph, Boycott underlined that Anderson and Broad's staggering achievements mean they have to play in Adelaide if fit. Boycott wrote in this regard:

"If both Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad don’t play (in the second Test) then what is the point of them being in the squad? The captain and coach keep telling us how good they are and how many wickets they have taken. I agree they have been magnificent for England with outstanding performances, so if they are fit they have to play."

Regarding left-arm spinner Jack Leach, the 81-year old cited his lack of recent game time as Australia milked runs off him comfortably. Boycott observed:

"Jack Leach hadn’t played a Test match for nine months since early March in India. He didn’t get a game during the English summer as England played lots of seamers - and then suddenly they expected Jack to bowl well in Brisbane. No wonder the Aussies went after him, and in 13 overs he was whacked for 102 runs. I felt for the lad. Not his fault."

Although Leach dismissed Marnus Labuschagne, he leaked 102 runs in the first innings. That means the left-arm spinner is likely to be out of the XI for the day-night Test at the Adelaide Oval on 16th.

"My only concern with Mark Wood was him bowling flat-out every ball" - Geoffrey Boycott

Boycott praised England pacers Ollie Robinson and Mark Wood for their efforts, but expressed concern for the latter. Fearing Wood's sustainability due to his age and vulnerability to injuries, Boycott wrote:

"On the plus side, I thought Mark Wood and Ollie Robinson were splendid. Mark was consistently fast, accurate and threatening to the opposition. My only concern was him bowling flat out every ball."

"Throwing his body 100 per cent into every delivery is a recipe for injury. He’s 32 during this Ashes series, and that is a fast bowler’s dangerous age for injuries. From now on, fast bowling gets tougher on the body. We would all like to see more of him for a lot longer."

With James Anderson and Stuart Broad set to slot in for the second Test, Chris Woakes' and Leach's spots remain under scrutiny.

Australia may also have to make two changes, as David Warner and Josh Hazlewood sustained injuries.

