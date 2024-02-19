"If they have to get personal, that’s their character" - David Warner recalls harsh New Zealand crowd from 2016 ahead of his farewell tour

Australian opener David Warner has called out the New Zealand crowd for getting personal during their tour to the country in 2016. The two teams will clash in three T20Is and two Tests, starting with the former on Wednesday, February 21.

The 37-year-old retired from Tests and ODIs after the recent Pakistan series. However, he stated that he could play in the 2025 Champions Trophy if Australia require his services.

After the recent T20Is against the West Indies, Warner confirmed that the T20 World Cup in June will be his last dance in the shortest format for Australia.

Speaking to Fox Cricket ahead of the New Zealand tour, Warner shared his thoughts on the Kiwi crowds and anticipated a similar reception in his farewell tour.

"The crowd, yeah, they got personal, but if they have to get personal, that’s their character. I just go about my business. But that’s upon each individual. If that’s what they feel like they have to do, then so be it. If you want to pay your money to come and abuse people, you have to go back and lay in your own bed. We’re here to play the game of cricket that we love, enjoy and put bums on seats to keep the game going," said Warner.

However, the swashbuckling opener admitted that the heated rivalry between the Trans-Tasmanian sides led to such lukewarm crowd receptions.

"It’s always the harsh reality that we’re neighbours. In sport, we like to beat each other. The schedule has always been a hot topic, but I think definitely, with our rivalry and being close neighbours, it does fit," added Warner.

Warner is among Australia's most accomplished batters, with almost 19,000 runs and 49 centuries. He was integral to their two ODI World Cup wins in 2015 and 2023 and their lone T20 World Cup triumph in 2021.

"If you do happen to hold all three, I think that would be fantastic" - David Warner

India v Australia: Final - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023

David Warner admitted it would be incredible if Australia could be holders of all three World titles with a win in the upcoming T20 World Cup at the West Indies and the U.S.A. in June.

Captained by Pat Cummins, the Aussies enjoyed titles in the World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup last year.

"If you do happen to hold all three, I think that would be fantastic. I think you (would) become a very, very proud nation sporting nation and we hold ourselves with that pride, being Australian, that we represent everyone in Australia, so for us to (do that would) be great. It’d be very, very fitting for this for this group. We’ve got a great balance here at the moment is all three formats," said Warner.

"I think the coaching structure, the leadership structure allows us to express ourselves how we want and I feel like the last 18 to 24 months has showcased that build up into where we are today. It’s not just our men. It is the women as well. I think we’re just doing a lot of things right and everyone talks about Australian winning titles," he added.

The New Zealand T20Is will be Australia's final assignment in the format before the World Cup. The Aussies failed to qualify for the semi-final in the previous edition at home in 2022.

