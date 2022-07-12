"If you get the quality and experience of Shami, it will make a huge difference" - Parthiv Patel on pacer's prospects of making it to the T20 World Cup squad

Former India wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel believes that Mohammad Shami can bring a lot to the table if he is part of the 2022 T20 World Cup squad. The right-arm pacer is currently not in the scheme of things in the shortest format, having last played for the nation in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Despite not being part of India's T20I squad, he has made an impact with his performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Spearheading the Gujarat Titans (GT) bowling attack, the 31-year-old claimed 20 wickets in 16 matches in IPL 2022 and was instrumental with the new ball.

Opining that the upcoming ODI series against England is a good platform for Shami to prove his mettle, Parthiv Patel said on Cricbuzz:

"He has a good opportunity in this ODI series to show that he can bowl in the death overs. He could vouch for his spot in the T20 World Cup. India already have Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, and if you get the quality and experience of Shami, it will make a huge difference."

Shami has been one of the most consistent pacers in the IPL over the last few seasons. He has 78 wickets to his name since the 2019 edition of the tournament.

Expressing his surprise at the ace bowler being omitted from the T20I plans, Patel said:

"I am surprised as to why he is not seen as a T20 bowler. The way he bowled for Gujarat Titans, he claimed a wicket in the first over on so many occasions. Earlier it was said that he cannot bowl in the death overs, but he has been doing that pretty well for Gujarat and Punjab."

The Bengal-born pacer is considered to be a vital cog in the red-ball setup. He could stake his claim in the shortest format with an impressive set of performances in the upcoming ODI series.

A bowler like Shami can turn matches around on his day: RP Singh

Despite making his debut in 2014, Shami has only been able to represent India in 17 T20Is so far. He has picked up 18 wickets in those games, but has been expensive, holding an economy of 9.55.

Noting that the right-arm pacer has the skillset to change the complexion of the match, former Indian bowler RP Singh said during the same Cricbuzz panel:

"He is a skilled bowler, he is experienced as well. He has made an impact regardless of the format. You are bound to concede runs in this format, but, a bowler like him can turn around the contest on his day."

The first ODI between India and England is scheduled to take place later today (July 12) at The Oval. It remains to be seen if Shami is given a spot in the Men in Blue's starting XI.

