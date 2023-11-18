"If he gets a couple of wickets early, it's going to be really challenging for the Indian batting lineup" - Venkatesh Prasad on Mitchell Starc

Venkatesh Prasad reckons the Indian batters could have an arduous task ahead of them if Mitchell Starc picks up a couple of wickets with the new ball in the 2023 World Cup final.

The Men in Blue will square off against Australia in the title decider at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19. The Australian seamers reduced Rohit Sharma and company to 2/3 in their league-stage clash. However, the hosts bounced back to register a comprehensive six-wicket win.

During a discussion on CNN News 18, Prasad was asked whether Australia's seamers could pose problems for India in the World Cup final. He replied in the affirmative, reasoning:

"100 percent, I think they have got all the areas covered. They do have the bowling attack. They have a left-arm seamer in Starc. If he gets a couple of wickets early, in the first 10 overs, it's going to be really challenging for the Indian batting lineup."

Prasad added that Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins could also pose a challenge to the Men in Blue apart from Starc. The former India seamer elaborated:

"They have Josh Hazlewood, who pretty much bowls those Test match lines and lengths, just hits the back of length, and because of his height, he gets that extra bit of bounce as well. Not express pace - probably high 130s I would say. Pat Cummins, with his experience, change of pace and variations, is also a handful."

Starc dismissed Ishan Kishan, who was playing for an indisposed Shubman Gill, for a duck in the first over of India's chase in the league game between the two sides.

Hazlewood got rid of Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer in the next over to put India in a troublesome situation. However, a 165-run fourth-wicket partnership between KL Rahul (97*) and Virat Kohli (85) ensured that the two-time champions started their campaign with a win.

"He is not a Shane Warne" - Venkatesh Prasad says Adam Zampa needs to be more effective for Australia

Adam Zampa went wicketless in the semi-final against South Africa. [P/C: AP]

On the flip side, Venkatesh Prasad feels Adam Zampa needs to elevate his game. He explained:

"Zampa needs to be more effective. In the last game when they played against South Africa in the semi-finals, he was not quite effective. He was not able to bowl the ball in the right areas. He is not a Shane Warne, who could turn the ball from middle and leg to the off-stump."

Prasad pointed out that the Australian leg-spinner failed to pick up a wicket on a spinner-friendly surface in the semi-final against South Africa. He observed:

"He was trying to cut down on the runs I suppose, being defensive instead of showing an intent of taking wickets. He went wicketless on a rank turner, I would say, in the second semi-final. He needs to really put up a better show and needs to come up with a couple of wickets."

Zampa went wicketless even in Australia's league-stage clash against India and conceded 53 runs in his eight overs. However, he is the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, just one short of Mohammed Shami's tally of 23 scalps.

