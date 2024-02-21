"If he is not going to open, I don’t think he should play" - Michael Vaughan on Steve Smith's place in the Australian T20I side

Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes Steve Smith must open the batting to play in the Australian T20I side.

Despite boasting outstanding Test and ODI numbers, the 34-year-old has struggled in the shortest format for Australia. Smith averages an underwhelming 25.69 at a strike rate of 125.17 in 65 T20Is.

Following a breathtaking 2022 BBL season, the veteran batter opened the batting for Australia in the first two T20Is against India in November last year. Smith scored a 41-ball 52 in the first outing, followed by 19 in the second.

Speaking to Fox Sports, Vaughan felt Smith's value in the Australian T20I side diminishes if he is not played as an opener.

"I think his only position really is to open, because he has the skill in the game to maximise that first six overs brilliantly. He is a skilful player. But if he is not going to open, I don’t think he should play. If you are going to play him, he bats in the top two, and that is great. He will face 50 balls and get you an 80 or 90," said Vaughan.

"If he is not going to open, I don’t see him having an impact in the middle order after the powerplay. You need people who can whack it into the stands from (overs) six to 20. He can do that once he is in, but I think he is a better player in the first six (overs) when there are only two men outside the circle," he added.

Australian T20I skipper Mitchell Marsh confirmed that the side will open with David Warner and Travis Head, followed by himself at No. 3 in the upcoming series against New Zealand.

However, Marsh also mentioned that Australia will field different playing 11s in the series to nail down the final combination for the T20 World Cup in June.

"I would go Warner-Head" - Michael Vaughan on Australia's T20I openers

The duo form a destructive opening pair for Australia at the top of the order.

When asked about his preferred opening par for Australia in the T20 World Cup, Michael Vaughan went with the left-handed duo of David Warner and Travis Head.

While Warner and Josh Inglis opened in two of the three T20Is in the recently concluded series against West Indies, Australia went with attacking batters right through the batting order.

"I would go Warner-Head. You want to go ultra aggressive at the top of the order in T20 cricket. I think you go ultra-aggressive in your top three with players who can crack it. You have 120 balls … and you want your most aggressive players facing most of those balls. enjoyed the method of both the West Indies and Australia in that three match series and I think both teams are going to be very dangerous in the World Cup," said Vaughan.

Vaughan concluded by stating that all teams have started realizing the value of having dashers throughout the batting order, doing away with sheet anchors.

"I think a lot of teams … are all realising now that you’ve just got to be ultra-aggressive. Every now and again, you might have a rebuilder in your team, someone who can just knock it around, but … I think the way that the game is going, you need ultra-aggressive players all the way down your order," concluded Vaughan.

The three T20Is against New Zealand will be Australia's final assignment before the 2024 T20 World Cup.

The Trans-Tasmanain rivalry begins with the series opener at Wellington on Wednesday, February 21.

