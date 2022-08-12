"If I can trouble these guys, I can trouble all batters" - R Sai Kishore ready for international cricket after bowling to Kohli, Rohit and Co.

R Sai Kishore is yet to hit three figures when it comes to the number of professional cricket matches he has played. With 20 FC matches, 33 List A games and 43 T20s under his belt, the 25-year-old has a long way to go before he can be considered "experienced" on paper. But while listening to him talk about cricket, you'd be forgiven for assuming that you were conversing with a skilled veteran who has an impeccable understanding of the game.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Sai Kishore opened up on a variety of topics. He shed light on the two new trophies in his already bulging cabinet - his breakthrough Indian Premier League (IPL) season with the Gujarat Titans (GT) and his Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) triumph with the Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG). The left-arm spinner also spoke about his experience being in and around the Indian team.

In June, ahead of India's rescheduled Test against England, Sai Kishore was part of the traveling contingent. Playing the Indians vs Leicestershire practice game, he had one of the best players of spin in Cheteshwar Pujara completely outfoxed on a track that didn't really produce much turn. The tall spinner has also been a net bowler for around a year, having gotten the chance to rub heads with some of the best in the business.

When asked about his takeaways over the last year, Sai Kishore pointed out that the confidence he has gained from bowling to the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will hold him in good stead in the future.

"It gives you a lot of confidence and feedback on how the international level is. It's been a blessing because I've been able to bowl at Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma. When I was on these tours of Sri Lanka and West Indies, I was able to look at a lot of players and see where my game stands. If I can trouble these guys, I can trouble all batters."

"I have this wild confidence that I'll make it someday" - R Sai Kishore's clear thinking shines through

One of Sai Kishore's first experiences with the Indian team was on their tour of Sri Lanka in July 2021. He was even in line to make his debut in the third T20I, when the Men in Blue suffered serious personnel concerns following a COVID outbreak that produced several emergency call-ups. But it wasn't to be as India opted to shore up their thin pace department by fielding Sai Kishore's state and TNPL franchise teammate Sandeep Warrier.

When asked if he felt like he missed an opportunity to make a mark at the highest level, he replied in the negative and clearly outlined his simple thought process. Admitting that he has unwavering faith in himself, Sai Kishore illustrated that representation at a particular echelon of cricket doesn't really matter to him.

"I was actually pretty happy because Sandy [Sandeep Warrier] played. I have this wild confidence that I'll make it someday. So I didn't feel like I missed out on an opportunity. I find joy in strategizing and winning championships and leading the team. I'm not looking at representation. I don't have any real disappointment when I don't play a certain level; I don't have any gratification when I play. When it happens, it'll happen. It's about being equipped to sustain at that level."

He may be uncapped and have only five IPL matches under his belt, but Sai Kishore is definitely one to watch out for over the next decade. Already considered one of the canniest finger-spinners in the country, the 25-year-old has been earmarked to become an Indian regular in the near future. He hasn't received any clear communication from the selectors or the team management regarding his place in their plans, but he knows what international cricket demands and firmly believes he's equipped to confront the challenge.

"There's not much communication when it comes to international cricket. I know I'm in the mix but nothing is given to you directly. When I watch the matches, I feel I'm ready and equipped enough. In international cricket, it's about handling the pressure of the match, the pressure of the media, the pressure of the surroundings, because everyone has the skillset. So it'll be exciting to see where my career goes, I'll only know where I stand once it happens."

