IND vs ENG 2021: "If I was India I wouldn't be changing a great deal going into Lord's" - Michael Vaughan 

Former England captain Michael Vaughan does not feel that India have to introduce too many changes into the playing eleven that settled for a draw in Nottingham. India will aim to replicate their efforts from the 2014 Lord's Test when they face England at the iconic venue in a bid to go 1-0 up in the series.

Vaughan noted that the most India can do is perhaps consider bringing in Ishant Sharma because of his imperious record at Lord's, which has been illuminated by the pacer's match-winning spell from seven years ago. Speaking to Cricbuzz, Vaughan said:

"I can't see them changing. Maybe Ishant Sharma because of his record at Lord's, but if I was India I wouldn't be changing a great deal going into Lord's."

The former cricketer attributed the prospect of changes in the playing eleven on the basis of conditions on offer. He brought up the possibility of a potential toss-up between Ravichandran Ashwin and Shardul Thakur. He added:

"Maybe just looking at the pitch if it's really dry, Ashwin ahead of Shardul Thakur. If it's a little bit green and maybe offer a little bit of swing and seam, I'd go for the exact same team."

England tend to give their players too many chances: Michael Vaughan

England made a late change to their squad for the Tests against India by including Moeen Ali into the setup. The all-rounder has a good record against the visitors, and Michael Vaughan feels that he should be in the playing eleven in place of Dan Lawrence.

Vaughan said:

"I can't believe they would have called him if they were not going to play him. He played in The Hundred last night, was in fine form. Once Ben Stokes was taken out of the series, I thought they should have gone straight to Moeen Ali, the next best all-rounder in Test cricket. Expect Moeen Ali to come in place of Dan Lawrence."

Vaughan added that the current England setup perhaps rewards players with too many chances since dropping players is seen as a drawback in modern day cricket. The former England skipper elaborated:

"Back in the day, you got one or two games, that was ridiculous. Whereas, sometimes I watch now and think they are possibly getting too many games, it's a little bit too comfortable. Your high level of international sport is ruthless."

Vaughan also discussed the possibility of England playing with four frontline seamers. He felt that if Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali serve as the stalwarts in the lower-middle order, the hosts would not be banking too much on Sam Curran's batting credentials.

This would in turn allow for Mark Wood's inclusion in place of Curran, particularly to have a go at the Indian tail which looked comfortable at Trent Bridge.

Vaughan said:

"It will be a call between Sam Curran and Mark Wood. England need Mark Wood for variation because you look at the tail wagging for India at Trent Bridge and no tail likes to face 90 mile an hour rockets. I believe if you got a top seven as Buttler and Ali at No.6 and No.7, you have to pick your best four seamers."

