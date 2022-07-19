If I was a part of Virat Kohli's team, India would have won three more World Cups: S Sreesanth

Former Indian fast bowler S Sreesanth is one of the very few players who were fortunate enough to be a part of both the 2007 T20 World Cup winning team and the team that won the 2011 World Cup.

Sreesanth also became immortal in India's cricketing history as it was his catch at fine leg against Pakistan that won his team the final of the 2007 T20 World Cup. The 39-year-old was away from the game due to spot-fixing allegations.

He didn't give up and after nine years of patience, made an emotional comeback to first-class cricket. But his dream of making an India comeback couldn't be fulfilled and he announced retirement from all forms of cricket in March 2022.

Sreesanth @sreesanth36 🏏 For the next generation of cricketers..I have chosen to end my first class cricket career. This decision is mine alone, and although I know this will not bring me happiness, it is the right and honorable action to take at this time in my life. I ve cherished every moment . For the next generation of cricketers..I have chosen to end my first class cricket career. This decision is mine alone, and although I know this will not bring me happiness, it is the right and honorable action to take at this time in my life. I ve cherished every moment .❤️🏏🇮🇳

There has been a lot of talk about how India haven't won an ICC Trophy since the Champions Trophy in 2013. But speaking in an interaction with ShareChat (via Times Now), S Sreesanth claimed that had he been a part of former India captain Virat Kohli's team, the Men in Blue would have won three more World Cups. He stated:

"If I would have been a part of the team under Virat’s captaincy, India would have won the World Cup in 2015, 2019 & 2021."

S Sreesanth on the art of bowling yorkers

Jasprit Bumrah is currently one of the very few pacers in the world who can nail yorkers at will. However, in his prime days, even Sreesanth had the ability to bowl a fantastic yorker.

The 39-year-old reckons practicing for hours in a quiet place where there were no distractions was what helped him in mastering this art. He opined:

“It is important to visualize while playing and small regions do not make any difference. Rather it is better to learn such tricks here, given there are a few distractions. My coach taught me how to throw Yorkers with tennis balls. If you ask Bumrah, he’ll say that it is easy too."

S Sreesanth played 27 Tests, 53 ODIs and 10 T20Is for India.

