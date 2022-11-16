"If I played that I wouldn’t get much of a break" - Pat Cummins details his decision to skip IPL 2023

Australian Test and ODI skipper Pat Cummins has explained his decision to skip IPL 2023 in detail. The 29-year-old felt the need for a break amid a rigorous schedule across formats.

Cummins revealed his decision to skip the upcoming edition of the IPL via Twitter on Tuesday. The Kolkata Knight Riders' paceman was the most expensive player in the 2019 IPL auction, fetching INR 15.5 crores.

Speaking to SEN 1170 The Run Home, Cummins reflected on the amount of cricket in the next 12 months, including 15 Tests and a 50-over World Cup.

With the added responsibility of the captaincy, the right-arm pacer feels he should make decisions, keeping that in mind.

"There’s just so much cricket in the next 12 months really, that was the deciding factor, we’ve got 15 test matches, hopefully, we make the test world championship finals. There’s plenty of ODIs, then the ODI World Cup, if I played that I wouldn’t get much of a break so try and pinch some time at home."

He continued:

"In the past I made decisions on wanting to be physically fresh, being captain that has added the element of trying to be mentally fresh with decision-making and trying to be up for it."

Cummins further added:

"There’s a small little window when I am captain and have these amazing series that we are going to be a part of next year, it’s one of those things that you don’t want to look back on at the end of your career and think you didn’t give it a crack."

Australia still have a long summer to go, starting with the ODI series against England on Thursday. They also have two Tests against the West Indies, followed by three more against South Africa extending into January. The Baggy Greens will head to India for another series of four Test matches.

Pat Cummins to captain in an ODI for the first time on Thursday

Meanwhile, the number one Test bowler is gearing up to make his ODI captaincy debut when Australia takes on England in the first of the three ODIs in Adelaide on Thursday.

The New South Wales pacer replaced Aaron Finch, who retired from the format in September. He pipped the likes of David Warner, Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, and Mitchell Marsh for the role.

