“If I retire from something, perhaps” - Star fast bowler drops huge statement on BBL future

Veteran Australian speedster Mitchell Starc has made a massive statement about his future in the Big Bash League (BBL). The 35-year-old said he was unlikely to play in the T20 competition unless he retired from one of the international formats.

Starc's last of 10 BBL games came in the 2014-15, having worn the Sydney Sixers' jersey. In 10 games of the high-octane tournament, he has taken 20 scalps, averaging an outstanding 14.85. However, a busy schedule has prevented him from participating in the event since then.

Addressing his future in the Australian franchise T20 league ahead of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, here's what the southpaw said (as quoted by Perth Now):

"I don't know, to be honest. As long as the Australian summer is the way it is, where we have two weeks (off), not even - we had 10 days this year. If that's how it is, probably not. If I retire from something, perhaps. Who knows?"

Starc, nevertheless, made a return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) ahead of the 2024 edition, fetching ₹24.75 crore from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). In 14 matches, he took 17 scalps at 26.12, headlined by outstanding performances in the knockouts, as KKR won the championship.

"I really enjoy the BBL with Sydney" - Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc. (Image Credits: Getty)

Although Starc said he enjoyed playing in the Big Bash League, he doesn't want it to come at the cost of his international career. The New South Welshman said in the same interview:

"It's hard to miss games to try and protect yourself. There's always risk playing cricket, that's never going to change. For me, I just want to keep enjoying playing as much cricket as I can. I really enjoy the BBL with Sydney."

Australia consigned Sri Lanka to an innings and 242-run loss in Galle in the opening Test to take a 1-0 lead.

