"If I don't think I am good enough or I don't feel I am contributing to the team, then I will finish" - Eoin Morgan

England white-ball skipper Eoin Morgan has declared he will stop playing international cricket if he feels a lack of contribution from himself. Morgan stated that he would love to put a finishing date on his career, but wouldn't want to be a burden on the team.

Morgan, who will lead a full-strength England team in three ODIs against the Netherlands, starting June 17, has come under the scanner for his low returns with the bat. Despite leading England to the 2021 T20 World Cup semi-finals, the southpaw played 16 T20Is in 2021 and averaged only 16.67, striking at 120.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the 35-year-old admitted that his body is fragile; hence, he wouldn't want to be a liability for the team. Morgan remarked that if he feels he is not good enough, he would call it a day and hope the same mentality rubs off on the rest of the players.

"I would love to say I am finishing here or there and that's it," he said. "I would love to work like that but the way my body is at the moment, I can't work like that. If I injured myself tomorrow and it was going to be quite a prolonged injury then I wouldn't be doing the team and myself any favours if I still held a commitment to finish at a certain point. If I don't think I am good enough or I don't feel I am contributing to the team, then I will finish."

He continued:

"That's just the way I am and I hope that rubs off onto the team. Your leader doesn't have to be selfless, they can be whoever he or she wants to be, but I feel this is a better way of doing things. I know I will come back into form at some stage. The cycle throughout my career has been a complete rollercoaster so it's nothing strange."

The Irishman played only two T20s in the five-game series in the West Indies earlier this year and scored only 30 runs. The veteran missed the remaining games due to a quad injury.

"Jos is one of the best in the world" - Eoin Morgan

Jos Buttler. (Image Credits: Getty)

Morgan also heaped praise on his deputy Jos Buttler following his memorable season with the bat for the Rajasthan Royals and how his mindset revolves around winning the game.

"Jos is one of the best in the world," he said. "Right here and now, he probably is the best in the world. He enjoys that with where he is in his career, it sits well with him. The big thing you notice about how he plays is that everything he does is revolved around winning the game. When you are a little bit younger all you are trying to do is impact the game."

The first ODI against the Netherlands will begin on June 17 in Amstelveen.

