“If I am not here today, I will be tomorrow” - Mohammed Shami on remaining positive despite being benched

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami has asserted that he tries to remain positive and enjoys the success of other players when he is not part of the playing XI. Admitting that sitting out can be difficult, he added that he is prepared to contribute for the team whenever the need arises.

Shami played his first match of the 2023 World Cup when India faced New Zealand in Dharamsala on Sunday, October 22. It was a brilliant return to the playing XI for the right-arm pacer as he claimed 5/54 and was named Player of the Match.

Courtesy of Shami’s brilliance, India restricted New Zealand to 273 after winning the toss and bowling first despite Daryl Mitchell’s knock of 130. Speaking at the post-match conference, the 33-year-old opened up about the challenges of being in and out of the playing XI.

“Personally, I keep my outlook as - you keep enjoying because, in India, the biggest sport is cricket. The biggest place is the one where you are sitting. It's not necessary to be there [in playing XI]. You have 15 players. Four of them have to stay out. So, by being positive and enjoying, I feel you will get more results,” he said.

“So, I always say to myself, if I am not here today, I will be here tomorrow. If not tomorrow, then day after tomorrow. They [chances] do come in rotation. And when your time comes, you contribute for the team. I am happy for the ones who are performing now and that’s it,” the fast bowler added.

Shami got a wicket with his first ball in the match as he bowled Will Young for 17. At the death, he dismissed Mitchell Santner and Matt Henry off consecutive balls with two brilliant deliveries.

“Everyone should enjoy each other’s success” - Shami

Elaborating on how he keeps himself motivated when not part of the playing XI, Shami stated that he is glued to all the action from the bench. He also added that, for a team to do well, every player should enjoy each other’s success.

“I was watching everything from the bench. My mindset is to do something when I am given the chance. But yes, it is very important. When you are not playing, it is very difficult. But if your team is performing, your boys are moving in a rhythm, then I don't think you should feel guilty sitting outside," he said.

You are also a part of the team and a part of the World Cup. I think everyone should enjoy each other’s success,” the pacer concluded.

Shami has a brilliant record in the ODI World Cup. In 12 matches so far, he has claimed 36 at an average of 15.02, with three four-wicket hauls and two five-fers.