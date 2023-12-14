“If I wanted to pray, who could stop me?” - Mohammed Shami hits out at trolls over ‘Sajda’ controversy

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami has lashed out at trolls for creating needless controversy over his celebration after his five-wicket haul against Sri Lanka in the 2023 World Cup league match.

In a viral video, the pacer can be seen kneeling down and touching the ground with both hands after dismissing Kasun Rajitha to complete his five-fer. Some social media users claimed that he wanted to perform the ‘Sajda’, but stopped midway, fearing backlash.

The users compared the incident to Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan celebrating his hundred by offering namaz, which was criticized by some.

Speaking on Agenda Aaj Tak, though, the right-arm pacer dismissed all such rumors. He termed himself a proud Muslim and proud Indian, adding no one would have stopped him from praying if he wanted to.

"If I wanted to pray, who could stop me? I won't stop anyone from praying. If I want to pray, I will pray. What's the problem in this? I will say it with pride that I am a Muslim. I will say it with pride that I am an Indian. What's the problem in that? If I have to ask permission to pray from someone, then why should I be in this country?," Shami was quoted as saying by India Today.

Have I ever prayed after taking a 5-wicket haul before? I have taken many five-wicket hauls. You tell me where you have to pray, and I will go and pray there," he added.

Shami registered superb figures of 5/18 in five overs as Sri Lanka were bundled out for 55 in a chase of 358 at the Wankhede in Mumbai.

“They only want to create a ruckus” - Shami on trolls

Continuing to hit out at trolls, the 33-year-old said that such people are only interested in creating ruckus. He explained that he sank to the ground after claiming his five-fer as he was tired, having bowled with 200 percent intensity.

"People like this are not on anyone's side. They only want to create a ruckus. I bowled with 200 percent intensity in that game against Sri Lanka. Wickets were falling in quick succession and after taking 3 wickets, I thought I had to take a 5-wicket haul today," he said.

"I was tired of not getting a wicket despite beating the edge of the batter so many times. I was bowling at full tilt. So when I got my 5th wicket, I sank to the ground and kneeled. People gave a different meaning to it. I think people who are misinterpreting these things don't have any other work," Shami stated.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the Indian fast bowler, who will next be seen in action during the Test series in South Arica, is set to receive the Arjuna Award as per reports.