"If India-A also plays in the Asia Cup, the final might be between India and India-A" - Aakash Chopra on India's likely Asia Cup 2025 final opponent

Former India player Aakash Chopra has expressed confidence about the Men in Blue playing the Asia Cup 2025 final. He opined that India-A would have faced India in the final had they also been part of the continental tournament.

India have started their Asia Cup 2025 Group A campaign with two resounding wins. They beat Pakistan by seven wickets in Dubai on Sunday (September 14) after thrashing the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by nine wickets at the same venue four days earlier.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener was asked about the Men in Blue's likely opponent in the Asia Cup 2025 final.

"Firstly, it felt nice that you said the Asia Cup final, because we will play. In fact, there is the Gulf of Aden between us and the other teams. It is such a big gulf. It seems like we are playing at a different level, and the rest are playing at a much lower level. I was wondering whether the India-A team can also be played. If India-A also plays in the Asia Cup, the final might be between India and India-A," he responded (6:45).

Chopra chose Sri Lanka as the team that could challenge India for the title.

"However, India-A are not there currently. So, I feel the best team is Sri Lanka. That is one team that can compete with you and challenge you. The main reason for that is which team will bat better against our bowling. That's the primary question for me. Pakistan haven't been able to do that. Afghanistan have good bowling, but I feel they will get stuck in batting against us. Sri Lanka have depth, class, and skills in batting," he reasoned.

Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by six wickets in their Asia Cup 2025 Group B opener in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, September 13. They will face Hong Kong China in their second group game in Dubai on Monday, September 15.

"Whichever match happens in the T20 World Cup, India will start as firm favorites" - Aakash Chopra on whether India are the most dominant team in T20Is

India are the top-ranked team in the ICC T20I rankings. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra replied in the affirmative when asked whether India are the most dominant and dangerous team in T20Is.

"Yes, sir. Whichever match happens in the T20 World Cup, India will start as firm favorites. We are far ahead of the other teams, and it's clearly evident if you see the Indian team's playing style. There is dominance, aggression, experience, and depth in batting. In bowling, you have variation, lethal combinations, wicket-taking ability, and the options to bowl defensively as well," he said (12:50).

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Suryakumar Yadav and company have grown in stature despite a few retirements after India's 2024 T20 World Cup triumph.

"At times, winning the World Cup is a pinnacle, and then you see a slump. There was a slump after we won the 2011 World Cup and the 2007 T20 World Cup. However, there has been no slump after winning the 2024 T20 World Cup. People have retired, but this team has only gone upwards," Chopra observed.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra noted that the Indian T20I team is flying like a rocket. He termed them the best T20I side in the world, highlighting that no team comes close to them.

