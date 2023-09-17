"If India bat first, I feel they will finish this match like one-way traffic" - Aakash Chopra on the Asia Cup 2023 final vs Sri Lanka

Aakash Chopra feels India will register a one-sided win if they get to bat first in the Asia Cup 2023 final against Sri Lanka.

The two most successful teams in the tournament's history will square off at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 17. The Men in Blue registered a 41-run win in the Super Four clash between the two sides and will hope to do an encore in the title decider.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that India will register a resounding victory if they get to set a target. He elaborated:

"If India bat first, I feel they will finish this match like one-way traffic. Whatever runs they make at the start, they won't allow Sri Lanka to score them. I have the belief in the bowlers that they won't allow them to score. I have confidence in the batters as well if they bat first."

The former Indian opener expects Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill to be at their dominant best at the top of the order. He stated:

"Rohit Sharma likes Sri Lanka a lot and if India get to bat first, Rohit Sharma will be explosive. Shubman Gill will be there alongside him. The way Shubman Gill played spin in the last match, you can say he won't have difficulties against these bowlers on these pitches. Although Dunith Wellalage troubled him once, he won't be able to do it repeatedly."

Rohit and Gill added 80 runs for the first wicket in just 11 overs in their last clash against the Lankan Lions. Dunith Wellalage then ran through the Indian top order with his spell of 5/40 to help bowl them out for 213, a total that proved enough in the end.

"The game can change a little if India bat second" - Aakash Chopra

Dunith Wellalage starred with his all-round performance in Sri Lanka's Super Four clash against India. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra expects a slightly more even contest if India are made to chase. He said:

"The game can change a little if India bat second. Then Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dunith Wellalage - all of them do well. If Sri Lanka bat first after winning the toss, there is no doubt that India will start as favorites, but it can become a 60-40 game, still in favor of India."

The reputed commentator feels Sri Lanka's top three batters could hold the key to their success. He explained:

"Sri Lanka do well when their top three do well, at least one or two of the top three. When Kusal Mendis played very well and Pathum Nissanka gave them a good start, Sadeera Samarawickrama and Charith Asalanka managed it later."

However, Chopra concluded by opining India will emerge triumphant and end their long wait to lift a trophy in a multi-nation tournament.

