If India score 400, it will be doubly difficult for England: Deep Dasgupta

Deep Dasgupta believes if India post a score of 400 or more in their first innings, the pressure on the England team will be immense. India ended Day 1 in a commanding position at 276-3 and still have centurion KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane at the crease.

Dasgupta feels both batsmen will need to begin cautiously on Day 2 and build on the great start India had on the opening day of the Lord's Test.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Deep Dasgupta explained how the pressure would mount on England, who have a relatively weak batting line-up, if India post a daunting first innings total. The former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman asserted:

"It is important for Rahane and KL Rahul to build on this and make it a big total. If from here India score 400, then the pressure will be completely different. As it is the England batting order is frail so if 400 runs are scored, it will be doubly difficult for England. So it is expected that India will show the same application on Day 2 as they showed on the first day."

England managed just 183 and 303 in two innings of the Nottingham Test, with skipper Joe Root top-scoring on both occasions.

Disappointed that Rohit Sharma couldn't get an overseas hundred: Deep Dasgupta

Deep Dasgupta was disappointed with Rohit Sharma for failing to convert a great start into his first Test hundred away from home. The 34-year-old played well for his 83, but was undone by a superb inswinger from James Anderson.

However, Dasgupta was happy with the way Rohit and Rahul applied themselves under challenging conditions and put up a sensational century stand for the first wicket. He added:

"Rohit was not able to get that big score after scoring 20s and 30s, but in this match, he got help from the one over from Sam Curran where he scored four boundaries. He will be disappointed, I am too, that he failed to score that overseas hundred. He was playing really well. But it was enjoyable as when I was in the commentary box, everyone was talking about how well both Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul batted."

England will need to pick up early wickets on Day 2 or risk falling further behind in the second Test of the five-match series.

