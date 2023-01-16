Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has been impressed with captain Rohit Sharma's ultra-attacking approach at the top of the order in the powerplay in ODIs. The Indian captain seems to have made a conscious effort to make the most of the field restrictions in the first ten overs.

In three games this year, Rohit has maintained a strike rate of 112.79 in the powerplay and has also smashed 10 fours and six sixes. His attacking approach has helped opening partner Shubman Gill to ease into his innings.

Speaking to Star Sports, here's what Mohammad Kaif had to say about Rohit Sharma's approach:

"The way Rohit Sharma has started as a captain, he's trying to set that tone in the power play, stepping out and playing over point pulling the ball.

"I think he knows that if India wants to win the World Cup, he should be the aggressor in the powerplay."

Mohammad Kaif on Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's partnership

The opening partnership between Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill raised a few eyebrows ahead of the series between India and Sri Lanka. Many had their doubts about whether the duo could replicate the success Rohit enjoyed alongside Shikhar Dhawan at the top of the order

However, all those doubts were put to rest when the duo put up a massive partnership in the first ODI in Guwahati. They followed that up with another century stand in the final match at Thiruvananthapuram.

Kaif believes Rohit and Gill share some aspects in their approach to the game which makes them difficult to bowl to and said:

"I think both batters got similarities because they like to play the pull shots and on the back foot. The way they play square of the wicket, the fine leg, and through the cover points is fantastic to see. Appealing to the eyes, both the batsmen have got elegance.

"Both the batsmen have the capability to stay on the pitch batting for a longer time and for that reason it is difficult to bowl against them because if you make even a small mistake these guys will punish you."

Gill's success in the ODI series against Sri Lanka and his camaraderie with Rohit will be promising for India ahead of this year's ODI World Cup at home.

Get IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live score at Sportskeeda. Follow us for all the latest updates on IND vs SL.

Poll : 0 votes