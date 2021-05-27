“If Kane Williamson was an Indian, he would probably be an ideal replacement for Ajinkya Rahane” - Monty Panesar

Monty Panesar has weighed in on Michael Vaughan’s recent comments where he touched upon the rivalry between Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson. The former England spinner rates Williamson a tad below Kohli, suggesting the New Zealand skipper could have been an ideal replacement for Ajinkya Rahane if he was Indian.

Michael Vaughan stoked a fiery debate a few days ago after suggesting Kane Williamson doesn’t get his due. The former England skipper claimed the Kiwi batsman would have been on the same level as Virat Kohli had the duo been in the same team.

Monty Panesar doesn’t quite agree with Michael Vaughan’s assessment. The spinner spoke to Sports Yaari on how Kane Williamson would have been a perfect replacement for another Indian batsman in the Test team, Ajinkya Rahane.

"I think both are extremely good. Both can steady the team in any situation. If you look at T20Is and ODIs, Virat Kohli is the best chaser. But Kane Williamson plays equally well in all three formats. I think his level is above Rohit Sharma but a little below Virat Kohli. If Kane was an Indian, he would probably be an ideal replacement for Ajinkya Rahane in the Test batting line-up," Monty Panesar explained.

Kane Williamson and Ajinkya Rahane are similar players both on and off the field. Lauded for their calm demeanor, the two batsmen also possess pure technique. The duo are more comfortable in Tests, but Williamson has transformed himself into a threat in T20 cricket as well.

Monty Panesar explains why India can beat England

Monty Panesar said "The current Indian team has the potential to beat England 5-0. If they manage to clean sweep England, it will be their greatest overseas win". — Abhishek. (@Abhicricket18) May 22, 2021

Monty Panesar has been quite vocal about India’s chances during the upcoming Test series against England. The spinner recently claimed India could whitewash England 5-0, pointing out how several factors will be in the visitors' favor when they take on Joe Root’s side in August-September. The 39-year-old gave four reasons why India will have the upper hand when they take on England.

"The first factor is that the matches will start in August, which has the warmest weather in the year. The second factor is that there are five Test matches taking place in a short span of time and India play well when they have the momentum. Thirdly, India’s seam options are brilliant. It wasn’t the case earlier. And the most important is that ever since Alastair Cook retired, England’s top-order batting hasn't been good," concluded Monty Panesar.

India take on England in a five-match series, starting August 4. Prior to that, Virat Kohli’s men will take on New Zealand in the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship final on June 18.