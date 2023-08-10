"If you keep bottling it up, you will break at some point"- Nat Sciver-Brunt hits back at critics of Harmanpreet Kaur's on-field reactions 

England's star all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt spoke about how difficult it is for players to keep control of their emotions on the field. Sciver-Brunt herself is known to be quite a calm character on the field.

However, she claimed that different people have different ways of dealing with things and feels there shouldn't be a lot of criticism about it. Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur was at the center of a debate about her reaction to being dismissed during the Bangladesh tour.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Nat Sciver-Brunt indirectly defended Harmanpreet Kaur and explained how sometimes it just happens in the heat of the moment. She said:

"Cricketers get emotional. You can’t suppress it all the time. If you keep bottling it up, you will break at some point. It’s a hard one because you can’t be calm and collected all the time. For me, that’s what I want to be but I’m emotional underneath all of that. It’s just, I can hide it but other people’s personalities don’t allow that. We’ve got to be embracing every individual, however they deal with pressure. Some get angry at themselves. Some people can cry."

Nat Sciver-Brunt on playing for Mumbai Indians in WPL

Nat Sciver-Brunt was picked up by the Mumbai Indians in the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) auction for a whopping INR 3.2 crore. She proved why she was in so much demand with a sensational performance in the final to win MI the WPL 2023 title.

Here's what she stated on her WPL experience:

“It still feels a bit unbelievable that it happened. That I got bid for the auction by Mumbai Indians. The price that I got sold for (joint second-most expensive player). Having the competition that I did….you couldn’t have asked for it to be any better. That plays into feeling that I’m at the right place at the right time."

Sciver-Brunt continues to be a quality all-rounder for whichever team she represents across the globe.