"If you keep on demoting Ajinkya Rahane, it will affect his confidence" - VVS Laxman

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman feels Ajinkya Rahane must be the next batsman to walk out to bat on Day 4 of the fourth Test at the Oval. The right-hander was demoted to No.6 in the first innings and Ravindra Jadeja was sent ahead of him.

Ajinkya Rahane hasn't been in great form of late and VVS Laxman feels the Indian team management need to give him more confidence rather than demoting him even further.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, here is what VVS Laxman had to say:

"I think Ajinkya Rahane will bat at No.6 and then Rishabh Pant. Rahane is an experienced batsman and if you keep on demoting him, then it will affect his confidence. You want your experienced batsman to gain confidence."

I am expecting a big score from Virat Kohli: VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman believes the Oval pitch has flattened out and will be excellent for batting. Indian captain Virat Kohli has hit a couple of half-centuries but has failed to get a big score.

However, he has looked in good touch and has already scored 22 runs, including four boundaries in the second innings of Oval Test. VVS Laxman is expecting a big score from Kohli and predicts that the Indian captain will lead from the front.

"Virat Kohli was looking good in the second innings at Headingley as well as the first innings here. According to me, you can see a big score from Virat on Day 4. Virat Kohli the captain will know that if a target of 300-350 is given to England then India can win the game. So he will bat with that determination and he is definitely looking in rhythm and he won't get a better opportunity. Rohit Sharma has scored a century and Indian fans will want that even Virat Kohli will get a big score. I am expecting a big score from Virat Kohli," VVS Laxman concluded.

India will resume play on Day 4 with a lead of 171 runs and seven wickets in hand.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava