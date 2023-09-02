"If they don't lose a wicket in the first 10 overs, India will be fine" - Aakash Chopra on the key to Men in Blue's success vs Pakistan

Aakash Chopra feels neutralizing the Pakistan seamers' threat with the new ball will be India's key to success in the Asia Cup 2023 clash between the two sides.

The two arch-rivals will square off in a Group A game in Pallekele on Saturday, September 2. While Pakistan are virtually guaranteed a place in the Super Four after a 238-run annihilation of Nepal in the tournament opener, a win for India in Saturday's game will almost certainly seal their spot in the next round as well.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that India will gain the upper hand if they don't lose a wicket in the powerplay overs. He elaborated:

"The best case scenario for India is that if you don't lose even one wicket in the first 10 overs, if you neutralize Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf's initial attack, things will be smooth, then life is wonderful."

The former Indian opener added:

"Then you can be happy as you will dominate the game because then Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya will pile on the runs. This is not a 350-run pitch, so if they can reach 280 or 285, but if they don't lose a wicket in the first 10 overs, India will be fine as they can reach even 300."

It will be interesting to see the batting order India fields in KL Rahul's absence. While some experts want Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan to be the top three, with Virat Kohli as the No. 4 batter, others want the former Indian skipper to retain his No. 3 position.

"Both teams find themselves in the same position" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra pointed out that both sides are virtually sailing in the same boat. He explained:

"Pakistan's story is also similar. If they don't lose one or two wickets in the first 10 overs, they also have the same story. It's a very strange thing that both teams find themselves in the same position. Our top three are mighty and the opposing top three are also mighty."

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that Iftikhar Ahmed might not be able to bail Pakistan out of trouble every time. He observed:

"They also have a slight problem in the middle order. Ifti (Iftikhar Ahmed) mania might not work every time and Agha Salman hasn't fired much thus far. You can trap Fakhar Zaman with spin."

Chopra added that Rohit Sharma and Co. also have similar middle-order issues. He pointed out the uncertainties surrounding Shreyas Iyer's form after a prolonged injury layoff and about how Ishan Kishan will fare if he is made to bat in the middle order.

