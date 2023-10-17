"If they had lost, they wouldn't have reached the knockout or top 4" - Mohammad Kaif on Australia's 'massive' World Cup 2023 win vs Sri Lanka

Mohammad Kaif feels Australia registered a 'massive' win in their World Cup 2023 clash against Sri Lanka, highlighting that a loss would have virtually knocked them out of the tournament.

The Aussies bowled out the Lankan Lions for 209 after they opted to bat first in Lucknow on Monday, October 16. The five-time champions then chased down the target with five wickets and almost 15 overs to spare to register their first win after two successive defeats.

During an interaction on the Star Sports show 'Match Point', Kaif was asked about the importance of Australia's win, to which he responded:

"It was a massive win. Everything was at stake. If they had lost, they wouldn't have reached the knockout or top four. It was a huge match and they needed improvements in every area, whether you talk about fielding, bowling or batting."

The former India batter highlighted Pat Cummins' significant contribution to Australia's win. He stated:

"They got a lot of answers. Pat Cummins gave a breakthrough, captained well, and did a run-out as well. He had to do everything to win this match but they got two points. They won the third match after losing two games, at least they made a start."

Cummins dismissed both Sri Lankan openers after they had stitched together a 125-run partnership. He ran out Dunith Wellalage with a direct throw from mid-off apart from managing his bowling resources effectively.

"When Warner and Smith's wickets fell, it seemed like Sri Lanka would probably put more pressure on them" - Mohammad Kaif on the duo's early dismissals

David Warner fell leg-before-wicket for a six-ball 11. [P/C: AP]

Mohammad Kaif was further asked about David Warner and Steve Smith failing with the bat once again, to which he replied:

"When Warner and Smith's wickets fell, it seemed like Sri Lanka would probably put more pressure on them. Dilshan Madushanka bowled well there, got the ball to swing. Smith's wicket was a fantastic ball. It swung late and Smith got hit on the pads."

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that the experienced duo couldn't derive any benefit from the game. He said:

"He dismissed Warner before that. It was umpire's call. Warner felt it was not out and that it was going down the leg side but actually he was so far back within the crease, he got lbw. So the two big names you took didn't gain anything from this match."

Kaif highlighted that neither Warner nor Smith has scored a fifty in Australia's first three matches. He added that their early dismissals would have left a slight sour taste in the mouth.

