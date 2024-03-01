"If Mitch was on a slightly different line"- Phillips, Hazlewood at loggerheads on Kane Williamson's 'freak accident' during NZ vs AUS 1st Test

New Zealand's Glenn Phillips and Australia's Josh Hazlewood had contrasting opinions on Kane Williamson's run-out during Day 2 of the first Test at Wellington on Friday, March 1.

Williamson tried to steal a quick single by placing a ball from Mitchell Starc towards mid-off but collided with non-striker Will Young in the process. Marnus Labuschagne made a direct hit and the former New Zealand captain had to head back for a duck.

Speaking to the reporters after the end of play on Day 2, Glenn Phillips explained how Kane Williamson and Will Young wouldn't have collided had Mitchell Starc not been where he was after his follow-through. Clarifying that Starc hadn't done it on purpose, Phillips said:

"At the end of the day, it was a little bit of a freak accident. If Mitch (Starc) was on a slightly different line, obviously he wasn't in the way on purpose, but if he's on a slightly different line, Kane runs around Youngy, Youngy goes through on his normal line and nothing happens. It was just one of those moments where everything brought together a perfect storm and Marnus unfortunately hit (stumps)."

After conceding 383 runs, the last thing New Zealand wanted was to see their talisman walk back to the pavilion without even opening his account. It proved to be a body blow for the Kiwis as they were rattled for just 179 in their first innings.

Kane Williamson would have been run out even if they didn't collide: Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood claimed that even if Kane Williamson and Young hadn't collided, Marnus Labuschagne would have still run the star batter out. He hailed Labuschagne's fielding standards and shed light on just how crucial the latter was in the field for the Aussies.

On this, Hazlewood told reporters:

"Marnus in particular has just been outstanding in the past couple of years. I know he works super hard at the training all the time. I think it would have been out, even if they didn't collide. Run-outs play a huge part in Test cricket. He's been really good for us wherever he has fielded."

Hazlewood also contributed a crucial 22 runs in a 10th wicket stand with Cameron Green that added as many as 116 runs to Australia's score. The visitors have a lead of 217 runs at Stumps on Day 2 and still have eight wickets in hand.

