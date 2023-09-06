"If Nepal scored 230, imagine what Pakistan will do" - Danish Kaneria slams India's bowling attack

Danish Kaneria believes that Team India don't have enough firepower in their bowling department to trouble the Pakistani batters in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023.

Kaneria reckoned that if a batting lineup like Nepal was able to score 230 against India, Pakistan would end up dominating the Indian attack when these two teams meet on Sunday in Colombo.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Danish Kaneria remarked:

"India's bowling is a big concern. Nepal were able to score over 200 runs against them. Nepal don't have enough experience in their batting, while India have a seasoned bowling lineup. They should have bundled them out for 150. If Nepal scored 230, imagine what Pakistan will do."

Kaneria also suggested that the Indian management would be concerned with their batting as well. He highlighted how Indian top-order batters haven't shown enough consistency of late, adding:

"The Indian selectors should have paid attention to India's bowling woes. Skipper Rohit Sharma also looks very confused. It seems as if he is not sure if this team can even defend 300 runs on these tracks. The same is the issue with their batting."

"He doesn't know if they will be able to chase a big total, considering the underwhelming performances of the top-order batters," Danish Kaneria added. "Yes, India won by 10 wickets against Nepal, but still, the concerns are there. The Indian top-order struggles against a good attack where pacers bowl at 150 kph."

Notably, India completed a 10-wicket win (via DLS method) over Nepal on Monday. The Men in Blue successfully chased down a revised 145-run target from 23 overs to advance to the Super Fours stage of the Asia Cup 2023.

"There should have been some changes" - Danish Kaneria on India's World Cup squad

India announced their preliminary 15-member squad for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 on Tuesday, September 5. There weren't any changes from the Men in Blue's Asia Cup 2023 squad, apart from the exclusions of Tilak Varma and Prasidh Krishna.

Expressing his displeasure over India not making any major changes to their squad for the ICC event, Danish Kaneria stated:

"Rohit Sharma has shown confidence in this team, which is why there weren't any big changes to India's World Cup squad. However, I still have my doubts. I think there should have been some changes. They should have waited for the Asia Cup to end."

The former cricketer added that the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, and Shubman Gill will have to deliver to be able to give Pakistan a tough fight.

"India haven't been playing exciting cricket," Kaneria elaborated. "They weren't up to the mark in the T20I series against West Indies. The likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Shreyas Iyer must step up against Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah. Everybody in the world will tell you that India's batting is very strong. However, it hasn't clicked."

India will take on Pakistan in the third match of the Super Fours. The highly anticipated encounter will take place at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 10.