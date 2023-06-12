"If it was New Zealand vs England, would you say the same thing?"- Harbhajan Singh rejects Rohit Sharma's opinion on Best of 3 finals in WTC

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh disagreed with India captain Rohit Sharma's opinion on having a best-of-three format for the ICC World Test Championship Final.

After suffering a defeat in the WTC Final, Rohit stated at the post-match press conference that he would love to see a best-of-three contest for the WTC Final.

When asked about his views regarding the best-of-three format for WTC Final, Harbhajan told Sports Today:

"I want to ask what will happen in 50-over World Cups. Do you want 3 finals there as well? If it was New Zealand vs England, would you say the same thing? No, you wouldn't. You'll say no, one final is enough. So, 50-over World Cup - 1 final, Test Championship - 1 final. Biggest events of tennis and football World Cup have 1 final."

It is pertinent to note that Australian captain Pat Cummins also gave an example of other sports. He pointed out that the Olympics also have one final, where the winners are decided.

"Nobody will wait here for you to finish three Test matches" - Harbhajan Singh

Australia v India - ICC World Test Championship Final 2023: Day Five

During the same chat, Sunil Gavaskar said that tournaments like the IPL also have one final. Gavaskar added that if the players got a best-of-three next time, they may even ask for a best-of-five. Harbhajan Singh agreed with Gavaskar's opinion and said:

"I agree with Sunny sir. You have been given the dates and there will be one final. There cannot be three games in the final. You play those bilateral series against each other - three-match series, four-match series, even five-match series. Nobody will wait here for you to finish three Test matches. Final has to be one."

Australia won the ICC World Test Championship trophy on Sunday evening in London. Their next challenge is another high-profile event - the 2023 Ashes.

Poll : 0 votes