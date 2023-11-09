"If New Zealand win, it will become almost impossible for Pakistan" - Aakash Chopra on the 2023 World Cup semi-final qualification scenarios

Aakash Chopra reckons a New Zealand win in their 2023 World Cup clash against Sri Lanka will virtually guarantee them a semi-final berth ahead of Pakistan.

The Kiwis will lock horns with the Lankan Lions in Bengaluru on Thursday, November 9. Although they are equal on points with Pakistan and Afghanistan, the other two contenders for the last available knockout berth, they have a much superior net run rate.

Previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that a New Zealand win will virtually end Pakistan's semi-final hopes. He reasoned (3:30):

"If New Zealand win, it will become almost impossible for Pakistan. I think it was Mazhar's stat. Pakistan will have to beat England by 130 runs plus whatever will be the difference with which New Zealand defeats Sri Lanka."

However, the former India opener acknowledged that the Black Caps are on a losing run heading into Thursday's game. He observed (1:15):

"New Zealand are losing matches continuously. They weren't dropping even a single match at the start, but once they started losing, they haven't won at all. They lost even after scoring 400 runs. They lost via DLS but lost."

Chopra added that New Zealand will also have to survive against rain. He pointed out that there is an 80% chance of rain in Bengaluru, although he did highlight that the city didn't see any rain on Wednesday.

"Kane Williamson is looking as good as old" - Aakash Chopra on New Zealand's batting might

Kane Williamson smashed 95 runs off 79 deliveries against Pakistan. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra believes New Zealand have a formidable batting lineup. He elaborated (2:05):

"Devon Conway has come in good form. Rachin Ravindra has always been in good form. Kane Williamson is looking as good as old. You have got Daryl Mitchell. Their batting has the might. 400 runs are not scored if you don't have the might."

The reputed commentator feels the Kiwis should field Lockie Ferguson in their playing XI if he is fit and available. He said:

"The other thing that works in New Zealand's favor is that when they are put under pressure, they combine their fingers to make a fist. Kane Williamson has said that Lockie Ferguson is available. You might want to play him against Sri Lanka."

Chopra reckons Ish Sodhi should make way for the speedster. He pointed out that playing an additional spinner in the small ground in Bengaluru doesn't make sense.

