"If one or two batters were there with him, the match would have gotten close" - Mohammad Kaif lauds Washington Sundar

Mohammad Kaif has lauded Washington Sundar for playing a fighting knock in the first T20I between India and New Zealand in Ranchi on Friday, January 27.

The Kiwis set a 177-run target for the Men in Blue after Hardik Pandya asked them to bat first. Although Sundar smashed a 28-ball 50, the hosts were restricted to 155/9, thereby losing the game by 21 runs and going 1-0 down in the three-match series.

During a post-match discussion on Star Sports, Kaif was asked about his thoughts on Washington Sundar's blazing knock, to which he replied:

"I feel, the way he fought, if one or two batters were there with him, the match would have gotten close. All the batters had gotten out but he capitalized on his chance. He does proper batting."

The former Indian batter feels the spin-bowling all-rounder's experience of having batted at the top of the order in local cricket held him in good stead, elaborating:

"He knows how to play shots in all directions. He played a reverse sweep off the first ball he faced. He knows how to bat because he used to open in club cricket in Chennai. He has a solid technique and watches the ball closely before hitting, plays his shots on merit and is not in a hurry."

Kaif highlighted that Sundar's stakes are rising in all formats of the game, saying:

"It is extremely difficult to score a fifty in T20 cricket at No. 7, you don't have the balls to face. He scored 50 runs off 26 balls here. Whether he plays Test matches, ODIs or T20Is, wherever he has been given opportunities, he is taking his graph upwards."

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Fifty by Washington Sundar in just 25 balls - a quality display by Sundar, his batting has been the biggest positive in this game.



His maiden T20i fifty! Fifty by Washington Sundar in just 25 balls - a quality display by Sundar, his batting has been the biggest positive in this game.His maiden T20i fifty! https://t.co/ImvJvDrjYH

Sundar walked out to bat when India were reduced to 83/4 at the fall of Suryakumar Yadav's wicket. Hardik Pandya was also dismissed soon thereafter and although wickets kept on falling regularly at the other end, the lanky all-rounder gave the hosts an outside chance with his enterprising knock.

"The way Washington Sundar responded, he does that always" - Sanjay Bangar

Washington Sundar was the most successful Indian bowler in the first T20I against New Zealand. [P/C: BCCI]

Sanjay Bangar was further asked about Sundar rising to the occasion with the ball as well earlier in the day, to which he responded:

The way Washington Sundar responded, he does that always. The best thing we are getting to see in Washington Sundar is that he used to bowl with a slightly defensive mindset from around the wicket against the right-handers, but now he is coming over the wicket. So he is coming with the wicket-taking mindset and you are seeing the results of that.

Star Sports @StarSportsIndia

and catch all the LIVE action on Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar in the 1st Mastercard We just witnessed riveting action unfold in the Powerplay 🥵 #BelieveInBlue and catch all the LIVE action on Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar in the 1st Mastercard #INDvNZ T20I. We just witnessed riveting action unfold in the Powerplay 🥵#BelieveInBlue and catch all the LIVE action on Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar in the 1st Mastercard #INDvNZ T20I. https://t.co/0VEUJ6doG6

Sundar registered figures of 2/22 in four overs. The off-spinner first had Finn Allen caught in the deep by Suryakumar in the fifth over of the Kiwi innings. He then took an outstanding return catch to dismiss Mark Chapman in the same over.

Also Read: "Shubman Gill in T20Is - not a fantastic story" - Aakash Chopra on India's chase in 1st T20I vs New Zealand

Get IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score, 1st T20 at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest cricket Updates.

Poll : Should Washington Sundar be a regular member of India's T20I playing XI? Yes No 0 votes