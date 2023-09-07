"If they have pace, we have batters who use the pace" - Abhishek Nayar on whether Pakistan's pace attack gives them an upper hand against India

Abhishek Nayar believes the Pakistan seam attack doesn't give them an upper hand as India's batters are adept at using pace.

The Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam-led sides will lock horns in an Asia Cup 2023 Super Four clash in Colombo on Sunday, September 10. The Men in Blue recovered from a top-order collapse to set a 267-run target in the Group A game between the two teams. However, the match did not yield a result as rain didn't allow a single ball to be bowled in the Pakistan innings.

On the AakashVani show on JioCinema, Nayar was asked whether Pakistan's pace attack gives them an upper hand against India, to which he responded:

"If they have pace, we have batters who use the pace. We have seen the fashion in which Virat Kohli batted in the T20 World Cup. So we have such able players. I believe if there is someone who has pace, we have the kind of players who can overcome that."

While observing that neither team has the edge, the former Indian all-rounder expects Rohit Sharma and Co. to emerge triumphant. He stated:

"I don't think anyone has the upper hand. Both are very good teams but we all know under pressure India has always come out triumphant and I am expecting that even in the near future."

The Pakistan seamers took all 10 wickets in the Group A game in Pallekele. They reduced India to 66/4 before Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya's 138-run fifth-wicket partnership took them to a respectable score.

"We have the batters in our side who are equipped to handle all of that" - Robin Uthappa on whether Pakistan's pace attack gives them the edge

Shaheen Shah Afridi has always posed a huge threat to the Indian top order. [P/C: AP]

Robin Uthappa also concurred with Abhishek Nayar's views, saying:

"They do have some really quick and very skillful fast bowlers and Shaheen Shah Afridi has been in some amazing form in the recent past as well. So is Haris Rauf. Having said that, I think we have the batters in our side who are equipped to handle all of that."

RP Singh acknowledged that Pakistan have a slightly superior bowling attack. He reasoned:

"You can say they have a slight upper hand in the fast bowling department because we have slight injury concerns as well. All three of their bowlers - Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah - bowl close to 150 kph."

The former Indian left-arm pacer admitted that the Pakistan seamers' rhythm looks slightly better. However, he added that the clashes between the two sides can be seen as a contest between the best bowling lineup and the best batting lineup.

