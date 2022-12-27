“If they perform in Ranji Trophy, bring them back” – Reetinder Singh Sodhi’s indirect dig at KL Rahul

Former India player Reetinder Singh Sodhi has taken an indirect dig at under-fire KL Rahul after his dismal performance in the T20 World Cup and recently concluded Test series in Bangladesh.

The former cricketer said that players who don’t perform should be shown the exit door. He wants failed players to prove themselves by performing in domestic matches to make a comeback to Team India.

Speaking on India News, Sodhi said:

“You have to perform even though you are X, Y, or Z. If you are presently performing, you are good for the team. In professional cricket, there is no room for emotions. We can talk about big players who have been players for 10 years and done very well, but we have not won World Cup recently and this is happening repeatedly.”

He continued:

“It's not a big decision to leave them out because you are not including players who aren’t performing. If they perform well in Ranji Trophy, bring them back.”

For the uninitiated, Rahul scored 128 runs in six innings at an average of 21.33 at the T20 World Cup. The right-hander then scored 57 runs in four Test innings in Bangladesh.

Kritic @Kritic5



Yesteryear star and sledger par excellence A century wasn’t enough for #Ganguly to hold his place. But pathetic #KLRahul will remain in test squad after scoring just 57 runs in 4 innings against BD.Yesteryear star and sledger par excellence #Kohli scored 45 in 4 innings but his T20 form will keep him in test team. A century wasn’t enough for #Ganguly to hold his place. But pathetic #KLRahul will remain in test squad after scoring just 57 runs in 4 innings against BD.Yesteryear star and sledger par excellence #Kohli scored 45 in 4 innings but his T20 form will keep him in test team.

Ahead of three T20Is against Sri Lanka, Spdhi also pointed out that captain Rohit Sharma failed miserably in the T20 World Cup. The opener scored 116 runs in six games, including a lone fifty against the lower-ranked Netherlands.

“Don’t go with reputation” – Reetinder Singh Sodhi on Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul

Sodhi wants Team India to pick players based on their performance, form, and fitness and not solely based on reputation if they wish to win the 2023 50-over World Cup.

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo

Innings: 6

Runs: 116

Average: 19.33

SR: 106.42

Knocked out in the semis Rohit Sharma at the #T20WorldCup Innings: 6Runs: 116Average: 19.33SR: 106.42Knocked out in the semis Rohit Sharma at the #T20WorldCup: ◾ Innings: 6◾ Runs: 116 ◾ Average: 19.33◾ SR: 106.42 ◾ Knocked out in the semis https://t.co/zuX1gtUtNU

Speaking on KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, he said:

“You perform, you play. Don’t go with reputation, but performance, form, and fitness. That’s only the way forward if we want to win the World Cup. If a top player is a non-performer, consistently failing with the bat or the ball, show him the exit door. You got to bring the new guy.”

The Men in Blue will play their opening T20I against Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Tuesday, January 3.

Poll : 0 votes