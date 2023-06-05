“If they pick Ashwin, that will help him” – Aaron Finch picks Ravichandran Ashwin over Ravindra Jadeja for WTC final

Former Australia white-ball captain Aaron Finch has picked Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of Ravindra Jadeja for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final.

The 36-year-old reckoned that off-spinner Ashwin will be able to create rough, which can come in handy during the last three days of the ultimate Test. Thus, he believes that Australian spinner Nathan Lyon and left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc will be handier with the ball since they bowl in tandem with each other for Australia.

Speaking to Star Sports, Finch said:

“I think just slightly [advantage] and variation in the attack with the left arm of Mitchell Starc, I think that also helps. The Oval wicket can dry up and start to crumble a little bit. So, Nathan Lyon and having that left arm, creating some rough there."

He continued:

"If they pick Ashwin, that will help him, Jadeja bowling about the middle of the wicket probably won’t make as much of a difference. So, maybe slight advantage [for Australia in WTC final], but maybe just.”

Finch continued:

“The Oval wicket can get flat through days three and four but can dry up and spin at the back of the game. I think I’ll bat first if it’s a decent-looking surface. So, I don’t think you need to overcomplicate it. I am sure Pat Cummins doesn’t overcomplicate much and neither is Rohit Sharma.”

Ashwin has so far scalped 114 wickets in 22 Tests against Australia. In England, he has taken 18 wickets in seven Tests.

Jadeja, on the other hand, has picked up 85 wickets in 16 Tests against the Aussies. He has returned with 23 wickets in 11 Tests in England.

“That would be an interesting selection” – Aaron Finch wants Scott Boland in the absence of Josh Hazlewood for WTC final

Aaron Finch also backed Scott Boland in the absence of Josh Hazlewood for the WTC final. He wants him to accompany experienced pacers Mitchell Starc and Australian captain Pat Cummins. He said:

“If you look at Shami and Siraj, they’ve been on fire. Starc, Cummins, Scott Boland, who is on the fringe there depending on Hazlewood’s fitness. That [Boland] would be an interesting selection. I think it’s gonna be a great Test match. Both batting lineups could be a little more vulnerable against some world-class bowling.”

So far, Boland has scalped 28 wickets in seven Tests, including a five-wicket haul against England in the 2021-22 Ashes. The medium pacer ended wicketless during the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which India won 2-1.

Finch also explained the significance of Duke ball for the ultimate Test, adding that both bowling attacks will dominate batters. He said:

“It [Duke ball] moves a little bit more but probably doesn’t move until, I guess, the tenth over. It swings and seams and it stays harder, but it swings more after about eight or ten overs once that little shine, lacquer comes off the ball. I think that will make it a lot more even contest between the two world-class bowling lineups.”

The WTC final between India and Australia is scheduled to be played at the Oval in London, starting June 7.

