"If you don't pick a spinner at Edgbaston, then when?" Shane Warne questions England's strategy

Former Australia spinner Shane Warne has questioned England's strategy of playing without a spinner in the second Test against New Zealand at Edgbaston.

The hosts missed a trick by not playing Jack Leach in Birmingham, who offers spin and turn as the match progresses. Warne appeared to be in shock after England went without a spinner at Edgbaston. According to him, it is the best pitch for spinners along with the Gabba.

Shane Warne, who has 708 Test wickets, took to Twitter to call out England's negative strategy.

"Feel for my fellow spinners in county cricket. If you don’t pick a spinner at Edgbaston - then when? Edgbaston and the Gabba are the best pitches in the world to bowl spin. I looked forward to Edgbaston as much as the Gabba. Negative again from the poms," Warne tweeted.

In another tweet, Shane Warne questioned who England should hand the ball to at a time when the Edgbaston wicket is assisting the spinners on Day 3 of the Test.

"One thinks it’s a nice time for spin at Edgbaston! Wait - who should England go to? Root or Lawrence," Warne tweeted.

England made a tactical blunder by not playing Jack Leach: Nasser Hussain agrees with Shane Warne

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain also echoed Shane Warne's sentiments. He believes the hosts needed variety to make an impression on the New Zealand batsmen, who are without Kane Williamson.

In his column for the Daily Mail, Hussain wrote that England needed a frontline spinner in the second Test to compete against a strong Kiwi batting line-up.

"I did not think that, at Lord’s, where there is always something in for seamers. But whenever I have come to Edgbaston, I’ve always wanted a spinner because of the conditions we’ve seen in this game. So I’d have found a way to get Jack Leach in the side. If he doesn’t play here, it’s difficult to see just where he will play Test cricket," wrote Hussain.

