"If we play six in a year and you guys play 15 in a year, I don't see that being fair" - Anrich Nortje demands more Tests for Proteas

South African speedster Anrich Nortje feels the Big Three comprising England, India and Australia playing more Tests than the Proteas is unfair, requesting the ICC to give them more opportunities. He thinks playing fewer Tests doesn't give them the best chance of being number one.

While South Africa featured in only 18 Tests between 2019-2021, the Tests played by the Big Three were way higher. England played the most number of Tests with 36, with India and Australia playing 26 and 20, respectively.

Speaking to Sportsmail, Nortje said the current generation of South African cricketers will not get a chance to replicate their predecessors' legacy if they play fewer Tests. The right-arm seamer thus demands more Tests to attain the number one ranking across formats. He said:

"If we play six in a year and you guys play 15 in a year, I don't see that being fair. Our guys are not going to be as well-known as previous generations if we play 18 games in three years, or something like that. We want to be the No. 1 team in all formats. It's unfortunate the way it's gone but we are very keen to make a mark. It would be nice to be able to play more Test cricket, not just two-match series."

Despite 2020 being a pandemic-laden year, the English team played eight Tests. Meanwhile, the Proteas have already played seven Tests this year, winning five of them. They have five more lined up this year, with three against England and two against Australia.

"The players themselves are really excited and want to play Test cricket" - Anrich Nortje

Ahead of the three-Test series against England, Nortje said the Proteas are raring to go and keen to play Test matches as it remains 'the ultimate format'. He continued:

"The players themselves are really excited and want to play Test cricket. We're excited to play, excited to be here, and go head-to-head with one of the better teams at this stage. It remains the ultimate format, the hardest one. Day by day your technique gets examined, and so much goes into that. We are first in the log, so it's going to be good competition."

Dean Elgar & co. are at the top of the ICC World Test Championship points table, with five victories and two defeats. Nortje, who hasn't played a Test since June 2021, remains a strong contender to feature in the series-opener on Wednesday at Lord's.

Edited by Aranya Chaudhury