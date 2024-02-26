"If he had played some brave shots, things could have changed" - RP Singh on Rajat Patidar failing again in the 4th IND vs ENG Test

RP Singh reckons Rajat Patidar might have been better served had he adopted a slightly braver approach in India's second innings of the fourth Test against England in Ranchi.

Patidar's dismissal for a six-ball duck reduced India to 100/3 in pursuit of a 192-run target. Although the hosts were in even greater trouble at 120/5, Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel's unbroken 72-run sixth-wicket partnership helped them register a five-wicket win and take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

During a discussion on Colors Cineplex, RP Singh was asked about his thoughts on Patidar enduring another failure. He responded:

"He could have batted a little more attackingly today. He should have adopted a fearless approach. He plays the short formats well in any case and came here after scoring runs in the longer format. So he needed to change the approach slightly. There is no technical issue as such. I would say he is going through a bad time.

"If he had played some brave shots, things could have changed. If you play in your shell and think that you will spend time and score runs, it wasn't possible on this wicket. So attack would have been a good option for Rajat Patidar. He could have taken some risks," the former India pacer added.

Patidar joined Gill in the middle when India's score read 99/2 at the fall of Rohit Sharma's wicket. He defended even over-pitched deliveries and was eventually caught by Ollie Pope at a slightly backward short leg off Shoaib Bashir's bowling.

"He does not lack anything in his game but probably lacks in his thinking" - Owais Shah on Rajat Patidar

Rajat Patidar has aggregated 63 runs in six Test innings.

Owais Shah too opined that Rajat Patidar was overdefensive in his approach. He elaborated in the same discussion:

"He does not lack anything in his game but probably lacks in his thinking. When you are selected for Test cricket, you don't lack anything in your game. However, if you don't back yourself, you will probably get out. He was probably too defensive."

The former England player reckons the middle-order batter would be more hurt by his failures in his previous innings rather than the duck in Ranchi.

"I am not talking about this innings because that ball had to be defended and he got an inside edge. However, when you get a chance in Test cricket and when you get set slightly, I am talking about the previous Tests, you should have grabbed the opportunity to bat on good wickets with both hands," Shah explained.

Patidar's 32 runs in his maiden Test innings is the only time he has crossed the 20-run mark. He might have to make way if KL Rahul is fit and available for the final Test. The Indian team management might opt to play Devdutt Padikkal ahead of the Madhya Pradesh right-hander even if Rahul isn't available.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Should Devdutt Padikkal replace Rajat Patidar for the next Test if KL Rahul is unavailable? Yes No 0 votes