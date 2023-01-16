"If he plays till 40 like Sachin did, then sure" - Sunil Gavaskar on whether Virat Kohli can break Sachin Tendulkar's unique record

Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar believes that if Virat Kohli maintains his form and fitness and plays international cricket till the age of 40, he can break Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 international hundreds.

Kohli currently has the second-most international hundreds ever, with 74 to his name. However, he is still 26 behind the great Tendulkar and many believe it is quite a stiff task.

Speaking to Sports Tak, Sunil Gavaskar explained why breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record is not completely out of Virat Kohli's sights. He said:

"If he plays till 40 like Sachin did, then sure he can break the record for 100 international hundreds. He is just 34 and there are six years where a lot of games will be played at home and also in away conditions. The more he plays, the more chances he will get to break the record."

Gavaskar tips Virat Kohli to equal Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI centuries in the next 6 games

Not too long ago, there was a phase where Virat Kohli was simply unable to break his century drought for almost three years. But now, in the space of four innings, Kohli has smashed three ODI hundreds and looks back to his vintage best.

Before the IPL 2023 season, the Men in Blue will play three ODIs each against Australia and New Zealand. Sunil Gavaskar has claimed that Kohli, who is on 46 ODI hundreds, will get to Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI tons by the time these six games are over.

He stated:

"The way he has been batting at the moment and with three ODIs each against New Zealand and Australia left before the IPL, one shouldn't put it past him getting those three hundreds (to equal Sachin Tendulkar's record) in these six games."

Can Kohli really equal Tendulkar's record before IPL 2023? Let us know in the comments.

