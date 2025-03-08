"If Rachin can get through that, it is huge" - Former spinner backs India pacer to trouble in-form batter in IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy Final 

Former spinner Ravichandran Ashwin opined that the match-up between veteran India seamer Mohammed Shami and New Zealand opener Rachin Ravindra could dictate the proceedings in the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy final. The two sides will face each other for the title at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, March 9.

Mohammed Shami has been instrumental with the new ball for India, while Rachin Ravindra is the second leading run-scorer of the tournament, with two centuries, including one in the semi-final against South Africa. The left-handed opener is proficient against pace in the powerplay, punishing any delivery that is off by its length even marginally.

On the other hand, Shami also has a decent record against left-handed batters with his angle from around the wicket. He has dismissed the likes of Soumya Sarkar and Cooper Connolly in the tournament already by getting the ball to swing and nip away.

Ashwin mentioned how Ravindra, predominantly an off-side player, has a blind spot when exposed to length deliveries on his body.

"The match-up that I am waiting to see is Mohammed Shami against Rachin Ravindra. A classic match-up. Shami has troubled him before at the Wankhede in the 2023 World Cup. Ravindra is brilliant on the off-side, he has a nice bat swing, and if you drop it short, he will pull it," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

"But, he has a problem getting inside of the line, to tuck the ball. So, he stays leg side of the ball and tries to punch everything. Shami has this around the wicket angle, and if Rachin can get through that, it is huge for New Zealand," he added.

Rachin Ravindra was one of the wickets that Shami claimed in his famous seven-wicket haul in the 2023 ODI World Cup semifinal at the Wankhede Stadium. In the stellar campaign, Shami had accounted for the wickets of several other left-handed batters like David Warner, Tom Latham, and Ben Stokes, among others.

"They are like Tom and Jerry" - R Ashwin on the Jadeja-Williamson match-up in India vs New Zealand

Spinners have had a huge say in the Dubai leg of the tournament, and with Kane Williamson possessing a solid technique to counter such a threat, he automatically becomes a choice for a match-up.

The ace batter dealt with the Indian spinners reasonably well in the group-stage encounter. He was particularly watchful against Ravindra Jadeja, scoring 25 runs off 35 deliveries against him while managing to squeeze out three fours in the process.

Ashwin highlighted the importance of this match-up, going as far as to suggest that it could dictate the fate of the game altogether.

"Another match-up is Kane Williamson against Ravindra Jadeja. If you love cricket, you have to see this—so many small things to note here. Williamson shuffles to the leg side because he knows Jadeja troubles him, and sometimes he steps out and chips it over the bowler's head, or over cover. Then there is also his late cut. This is an exceptional cat-and-mouse thing, they are like Tom and Jerry. It could well be a contest that could decide the outcome of this game," Ashwin said.

The former spinner ruled out the prospect of any last-minute change for India, backing them to go full steam ahead with the four-spinner approach.

"There is no chance of India making any changes to the playing XI. Someone asked if there is a chance for Washington Sundar for the left-handed New Zealand batters, but there is no chance. Who will he replace? There is no place. It will create a lot of confusion," he added.

Washington Sundar had found success against the New Zealand left-handed batters after being called in midway through the home Test series in 2024. The all-rounder is yet to play a game in the 2025 Champions Trophy campaign for India.

