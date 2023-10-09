"If he remains fit for the entire World Cup, no team can stop us from lifting the trophy" - Irfan Pathan lauds Jasprit Bumrah's spell vs Australia

Irfan Pathan believes Jasprit Bumrah holds the key to India's prospects of lifting the trophy in World Cup 2023.

Bumrah registered figures of 2/35 in 10 overs as the Men in Blue bowled out Australia for 199 in their tournament opener at Chepauk in Chennai on Sunday, October 8. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul then strung together a 165-run fourth-wicket partnership to help the two-time champions secure a six-wicket win with 52 deliveries to spare.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Pathan was asked about Bumrah setting the tone of the game by dismissing Mitchell Marsh, to which he responded:

"Absolutely, you won't get a better bowler than him. You won't get a more experienced bowler than Jasprit Bumrah. He is in form, knows these pitches and conditions very well, and knows best how to adjust his bowling accordingly."

The former Indian all-rounder added:

"He dismissed Marsh by setting him up. He was bowling inswing before this and here he made the ball to go straight, and made it look like an outswinger for the batter. Virat Kohli definitely took an exceptional catch but the way Bumrah bowls, if he remains fit for the entire World Cup, no team can stop us from lifting the trophy."

Bumrah had Marsh brilliantly caught by Virat Kohli at first slip in the third over of the Australian innings. He later had Pat Cummins caught by Shreyas Iyer at long-on for his second wicket.

"He rectified his mistake after the first ball he bowled" - Irfan Pathan on Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj went wicketless in his first spell. [P/C: AP]

Irfan Pathan was further asked about Mohammed Siraj not being in a hurry to pick up wickets and bowling patiently, to which he replied:

"He rectified his mistake after the first ball he bowled which went for a four. He tried to consistently bowl at the stumps after that and pulled his length slightly back as well."

Pathan added that the Hyderabad seamer recovered quickly from early nerves and bowled according to the conditions. He elaborated:

"We need to keep in mind as well that Siraj was playing his first match of a World Cup. A few nerves were visible at the start as well but he is in form, found his length quickly, pulled it back and bowled by hitting the wicket, and finally he got a wicket too."

Siraj returned figures of 1/26 in the 6.3 overs he bowled. He had Mitchell Starc caught by Shreyas Iyer off a bouncer to bring an end to the Australian innings.

