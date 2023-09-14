"If they require my service even tomorrow, I will be ready and will give my 100 percent" - Ravichandran Ashwin on his place in Indian team

Ravichandran Ashwin failed to make the cut for India's preliminary squad for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, as the selectors went ahead with three left-arm spinners.

Ashwin recently spoke about how he has had many ups and downs in his long career. The veteran spinner stated that he is very passionate about Indian cricket and is willing to give it whenever the team needs him.

Recalling his conversation with Indian shooter Abhinav Bindra, Ravichandran Ashwin said on his official YouTube channel:

"I have been playing for the last 14-15 years for Team India. I have had my great moments. I have had my fair share of failures too. I was talking to Abhinav Bindra that day. He said, "I have failed more than I succeeded."

"Even I have had my fair share of failures and successes. But I have tattooed Indian cricket close to my heart. If they require my service even tomorrow, I will be ready and will give my 100 percent," he added.

While Ashwin has been a pivotal cog in India's Test side over the past few years, he hasn't had a consistent run in white-ball formats.

The seasoned campaigner last played an ODI in January 2022. He was part of India's squad for the T20 World Cup in 2022. However, he lost his place following the Men in Blue's semi-final loss to England.

"We are expecting a lot from Axar Patel" - Ravichandran Ashwin on the all-rounder's role in ODIs

Axar Patel pipped Ravichandran Ashwin in the pecking order to find a place in India's squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. However, certain fans were unhappy with how he fared with the ball in the Super Fours of the Asia Cup 2023 against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

Ashwin, however, reckoned that Axar should not come under the scanner for his recent bowling exploits. He mentioned that the left-arm spinner will regain his rhythm as he bowls more overs, elaborating:

"At this point of time, we are expecting a lot from Axar Patel. I feel like we should give some space. If we don't have Axar, who is doing that role? Shardul. What are you expecting from him? 5-6 or sometimes 8 overs and pick 2-3 wickets."

"We should expect the same from Axar," Ravichandran Ashwin continued. "As a bowler, we should understand what he is going through. Will Axar give you 10 overs every day? Maybe not. When the volume of overs comes down, he might end up pitching where he didn't intend it to. If he keeps bowling more overs and once he gets his confidence, he will be set."

Axar Patel conceded 29 runs in five overs and finished wicketless on a spin-friendly track against Sri Lanka. He did chip in with a useful knock with the bat, scoring 26 runs to help India post a respectable 213-run total, which was enough to secure a win.